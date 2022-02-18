India vs West Indies T20 Live Score and Match Updates

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

Yuzvendra Chahal draws first blood as Kyle Mayers departs early. Nicholas Pooran joins Brandon King.

Significant contributions from Kohli (50), Rishabh Pant (52) and late blitzkrieg from Venkatesh Iyer take India to 186-5 after 20 overs? Will Kieron Pollard and team script a successful chase to keep visitors alive in the series? or Will Rohit outfox visitors to take another series win? Stay tuned for live updates!

Sheldon Cottrell striked in his first over as Ishan Kishan departed after an underconfident innings. Virat Kohli walked in and was exceptional till he got out. His intent was clearly visible. He was batting at a better strike rate than Rohit. Roston Chase came to the party for West Indies as he sent Rohit-Suryakumar Yadav to the dugout right after the first powerplay.

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first. Jason Holder comes back in place of Fabian Allen. India, on the other hand, are unchanged. 

Team India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel.

Team West Indies (Playing XI): Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers.

Live Updates

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Star of the last match Ravi Bishnoi strikes in his first over. OUT! Brandon King departs after an underwhelming innings of 22 off just 30 deliveries. WI 59-2 after 8.3 overs.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Chahal brought in for his 3rd consecutive over. Pooran and King are not taking any risks against the leg spinner. Excellent over, no boundaries and 5 runs off the over. WI 59-1 after 8 overs.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: SIX!!! Pooran targets the shorter boundary. FOUR!!! on the next ball. Short and wide and Pooran cuts it for a boundary. Good start for the over for Windies. What was Pooran doing there? Taking a stroll in the park. He was almost gone. WI 54-1 after 7 overs.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Just what the doctor ordered. Yuzvendra Chahal provides the early breakthrough. Kyle Mayers departs after scoring 9. Nicholas Pooran has joined Brandon King. Given out by the umpire. King sends it upstairs. Nothing on the ultra-edge. King survives. WI 41-1 after 6 overs.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Chahal has been brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma. 3 singles have come so far in 3 balls. He is not giving too much flight to the ball. Bowling strictly according to the field. Solid over from Chahal. WI 28-0 after 4 overs.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been steady with line and length. However, Kyle Mayers is in great form. FOUR!!! cracking cover drive. WI 22-0 after 3 overs.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has started the proceedings for India. FIVE WIDES!!! Massive movement available. WI 8-0 after 1 over.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Rishabh Pant brings up his 50. Romario Shephard bowls a great over. However, India have been clinical in last 7 overs. India 186-5 after 20 overs.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: SHOT!!!! Rishabh Pant has clobbered it. It is a helicopter shot and it is into the stands. 81 metres. Gigantic. The dugout is full of claps. FOUR!!! Cheeky from Pant and Pollard is not happy. India 176-4 after 18.4 overs.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Good fielding form Kieron Pollard. However, India collects three runs. Exceptional running from Pant and Iyer. Both left handers are keeping the run-rate upwards for India. Rishabh Pant is asking for a heavier bat. Partnership has gone over 50 and hurting WI. India 164-4 after 18 overs.