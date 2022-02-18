India vs West Indies T20 Live Score and Match Updates

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

Yuzvendra Chahal draws first blood as Kyle Mayers departs early. Nicholas Pooran joins Brandon King.

Significant contributions from Kohli (50), Rishabh Pant (52) and late blitzkrieg from Venkatesh Iyer take India to 186-5 after 20 overs? Will Kieron Pollard and team script a successful chase to keep visitors alive in the series? or Will Rohit outfox visitors to take another series win? Stay tuned for live updates!

Sheldon Cottrell striked in his first over as Ishan Kishan departed after an underconfident innings. Virat Kohli walked in and was exceptional till he got out. His intent was clearly visible. He was batting at a better strike rate than Rohit. Roston Chase came to the party for West Indies as he sent Rohit-Suryakumar Yadav to the dugout right after the first powerplay.

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first. Jason Holder comes back in place of Fabian Allen. India, on the other hand, are unchanged.

Team India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel.

Team West Indies (Playing XI): Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers.

