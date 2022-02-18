India vs West Indies T20 Live Score and Match Updates

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.Also Read - Parthiv Patel Compares Rohit Sharma With MS Dhoni

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first. Jason Holder comes back in place of Fabian Allen. India, on the other hand, are unchanged.  Also Read - India vs West Indies: Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer Get Injury Scare During 1st T20, Doubtful For 2nd T20

Sheldon Cottrell strikes in his first over as Ishan Kishan departs after an underconfident innings. Virat Kohli walks in and has been exceptional since till now. His intent is clearly visible. He is currently batting at a better strike rate than Rohit. Roston Chase is turning it on for the visitors as Rohit-Suryakumar Yadav depart after the first powerplay. Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Showers Huge Praises On Ravi Bishnoi, Mentions Shreyas Iyer In Scheme Of Things For T20 World Cup

Will Kohli and Rishabh Pant take India near 180? Stay tuned for live updates!

Another win and it will be a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after being appointed the full time captain for Team India. The only concern for India has been Kohli’s form and he would definitely want a bigger knock than the scores of 8, 18, 0, and 17 so far in the assignment.

The touring West Indies side has been far from being at its best and has failed to trouble the hosts in any of the matches so far. Will West Indies find a way to stay alive in the tournament or will Rohit add another feather to his cap with another series win? 

Team India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel.

Team West Indies (Playing XI): Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers.

Check India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI T20 Live Score and IND vs WI Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI T20 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs West Indies T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: That is a big grunt from Virat Kohli. He missed out on some runs on that ball. The run-rate is at 7.74. Kohli should stay till the end as he is India best chances to reach 180. India 98-3 after 13 overs.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Rishabh Pant has got off the mark with a boundary. FOUR!!! That is the way to play T20I’s. You have to play your shots. Jason Holder into the attack and bowls a good over. India 88-3 after 12 overs.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Suryakumar Yadav got off the mark with a boundary. He is an excellent player of spin and should look to attack Roston Chase. OUT!!! Chase is turning it on for West Indies. India 3 down for 72 at the end of 9.5 overs.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Roston Chase has been brilliant in the over. OUT!!! Rohit Sharma tries to hoick it over long-on but gets an edge and it Brandon King takes a good catch. Successful over comes to an end. India 60-2 after 8 overs.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: FOUR!!! Misfield and Kohli collects another boundary. This is horrendous from the Windies fielders. Virat Kohli is marching on with a brilliant strike rate. You can’t keep a good player out for long and this looks like Kohli’s day. India 54-1 after 6.3 overs.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Virat Kohli has walked in with a different mood. Two back to back boundaries in the over for the former captain. Rohit Sharma joins the party as he finishes the over with another boundary. India in command. India 49-1 after 6 overs.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: FOUR!!! Virat Kohli plays the iconic inside out shot and it goes for a boundary. Jason Holder makes a good comeback the next ball. He has certainly got his stocks up in this year’s IPL. FOUR!!! Majestic from the captain. India 34-1 after 5 overs.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Brilliant fielding at backward point from King. However, it still goes for FOUR!!! The out-field is just ridiculous. India 23-0 after 4 overs.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: OH!!! DROPPED. That went straight to the fielder and the opportunity goes begging. Brandon King at point dropped a chance. Dropping Rohit Sharma at EDEN GARDENS!! Good luck to the Windies. India 19-1 after 3.4 overs.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: FOUR!!! Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary. It was pure timing from the master batter. Lighting outfield and raced across the turf. FOUR!!! Cheeky from Kohli. India 18-0 after 3 overs.