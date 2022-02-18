India vs West Indies T20 Live Score and Match Updates

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first. Jason Holder comes back in place of Fabian Allen. India, on the other hand, are unchanged.

Sheldon Cottrell strikes in his first over as Ishan Kishan departs after an underconfident innings. Virat Kohli walks in and has been exceptional since till now. His intent is clearly visible. He is currently batting at a better strike rate than Rohit. Roston Chase is turning it on for the visitors as Rohit-Suryakumar Yadav depart after the first powerplay.

Will Kohli and Rishabh Pant take India near 180? Stay tuned for live updates!

Another win and it will be a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after being appointed the full time captain for Team India. The only concern for India has been Kohli’s form and he would definitely want a bigger knock than the scores of 8, 18, 0, and 17 so far in the assignment.

The touring West Indies side has been far from being at its best and has failed to trouble the hosts in any of the matches so far. Will West Indies find a way to stay alive in the tournament or will Rohit add another feather to his cap with another series win?

Team India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel.

Team West Indies (Playing XI): Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers.

