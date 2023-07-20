LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: July 20, 2023 2:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score

After hammering the hosts at Dominica, India take on Windies in the last and final Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad with the Test starting on Thursday (July 20). While the Windies side would look to put up a better show at Port of Spain, the Indian team may look to be a little more aggressive with the bat. The pitch is set to assist the seamers which means Mukesh Kumar would be in line for a debut.

Live Updates

  • 2:54 PM IST

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: With forecasts of rain, it is going to be a tricky toss. Interesting to see what is the outcome of it. Stay hooked ti this spacce for all the latest.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up 12 wickets during the Dominica Test, would be the key to India’s success at Trinidad.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: It is an important Test match for Virat Kohli as the maestro would take the field for the 500th time for the country. He would join an elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli’s 500th International Game: “Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication and devotion, the way he has played this game. The three Ds are standing tall and it is for everyone to see.”

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: India would start overwhelming favourites and they would like to come up with another strong show. The Indian team would be high on confidence after the win at Dominica.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Unlike Dominica, the strip at Port of Spain is going to assist seamers and hence it would be interesting if India adopt an aggressive approach.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Will India make any changes to their playing XI? Will Mukesh Kumar get a Test debut today? We will have all the answers in some time, stay hooked to this space.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the upcoming India versus West Indies Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

