LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India Eye Win In Virat Kohli’s 500th Game

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: After hammering the hosts at Dominica, India take on Windies in the last and final Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad with the Test starting on Thursday (July 20). While the Windies side would look to put up a better show at Port of Spain, the Indian team may look to be a little more aggressive with the bat. The pitch is set to assist the seamers which means Mukesh Kumar would be in line for a debut.

