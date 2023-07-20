Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India Eye Win In Virat Kohli's 500th Game
LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India Eye Win In Virat Kohli's 500th Game

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Updated: July 20, 2023 5:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: After hammering the hosts at Dominica, India take on Windies in the last and final Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad with the Test starting on Thursday (July 20). While the Windies side would look to put up a better show at Port of Spain, the Indian team may look to be a little more aggressive with the bat. The pitch is set to assist the seamers which means Mukesh Kumar would be in line for a debut.

Live Updates

  • 5:55 PM IST

  • 5:48 PM IST

    Live Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: Let’s give you an important statistics about Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. At 499 international matches, both Kohli and Tendulkar had 75 hundreds to their names.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    Live Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: Additionally, the toss up for the lone spinner’s slot will be a toss up between newbie Kevin Sinclair who has been picked with Rahkeem Cornwall staying on albeit a chest infection in the first Test. With Raymon Reifer dropped, they could also hand out a cap to Kirk McKenzie.

  • 5:08 PM IST
    Live Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: Given the conditions, West Indies can pick an extra pacer instead of two spinners that could pave the way back for Shannon Gabriel who was benched for the first game.
  • 5:04 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: There is a strong chance that India will again bat only once and Rahane will need to make it count with Shreyas Iyer, who is undergoing rehab after a back surgery, expected to be available for the South Africa tour. Batting coach Vikram Rathour said in the lead up to the game that India would need an in-form Rahane for the South African sojourn.
  • 2:54 PM IST

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: With forecasts of rain, it is going to be a tricky toss. Interesting to see what is the outcome of it. Stay hooked ti this spacce for all the latest.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up 12 wickets during the Dominica Test, would be the key to India’s success at Trinidad.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: It is an important Test match for Virat Kohli as the maestro would take the field for the 500th time for the country. He would join an elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli’s 500th International Game: “Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication and devotion, the way he has played this game. The three Ds are standing tall and it is for everyone to see.”

