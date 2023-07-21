Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Kohli-Jadeja’s Century Stand Leads FIGHTBACK
live

LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Kohli-Jadeja’s Century Stand Leads FIGHTBACK

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Updated: July 21, 2023 7:54 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli

87* (161) 8x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

36 (84) 4x4, 0x6

Kraigg Brathwaite

(2-1-1-0)*

Jomel Warrican

(25-5-55-1)
Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI schedule, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score streaming, Ind vs WI live scire, Ind vs WI live updates, Windies vs India 2nd Test, Windies vs India 2nd Test schedule, Windies vs India 2nd Test live score, Windies vs India 2nd Test live score streaming, Windies vs India 2nd Test live updates, Cricket News, WI vs Ind 2nd Test, WI vs Ind 2nd Test schedule, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live score, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live streaming, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live score streaming
West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: India could score only 61 runs in the second session and lost four wickets to be 182/4 at Tea on Day 1 against West Indies in the second Test. Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck half-centuries each as India reached 121/0 at lunch. While Rohit was out for 80, Jaiswal departed for 57. Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane too perished without adding much. Virat Kohli is batting in the middle.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Live Updates

  • 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: The idea would be not to bat twice at Trinidad, like it was the case at Dominica. For that to happen, Kohli would be the key as he is well-set in the middle.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Kohli would not be looking at the landmark, he would instead be looking to make it big and get India to a big first inning total.

  • 7:15 AM IST

  • 7:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Both Jadeja and Kohli have been instrumental in leading India’s comeback at Trinidad after a mini collapse. Gill and Rahane would feel they missed out.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: With Kohli on 87*, all eyes would be on Day 2 to see if the former India captain can get to a memorable hundred or not. He is 13 away and looks good to get there.

  • 12:22 AM IST

    Live Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: The session totally belonged to West Indies. After the way Indian openers started, it looked like another 100-plus runs were on cards in the second session but the way the home bowlers came back into the game with four wickets, it’s been absolutely brilliant. India 61 runs and lost four wickets in the second session. Tea on Day 1. IND 182/4

  • 12:15 AM IST

    Live Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India lose their fourth wicket in the session. Ajinkya Rahane is clean bowled by Shannon Gabriel. West Indies on top at the moment. IND 182/4

  • 11:35 PM IST

    Live Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: West Indies have gotten the command here with three quick wickets, the latest being Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper was clean bowled by a Jomel Warrican delivery. Rohit goes for 80. IND 156/3

  • 11:15 PM IST

    Live Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: Shubman Gill’s tough run at No.3 continues as he is caught behind the wicket off Kemar Roach for 10. Virat Kohli comes into bat in his 500th international game. IND 154/2

  • 11:03 PM IST

    Live Updates | WI Vs IND, 2nd Test Score: West Indies have finally got the breakthrough. Yashasvi Jaiswal is caught by Kirk McKenzie while trying to drive an widish delivery off Jason Holder. Jaiswal goes for 57. Shubman Gill joins Rohit Sharma in the middle. IND 149/1

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.