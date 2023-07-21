Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score, Day 2: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: India could score only 61 runs in the second session and lost four wickets to be 182/4 at Tea on Day 1 against West Indies in the second Test. Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck half-centuries each as India reached 121/0 at lunch. While Rohit was out for 80, Jaiswal departed for 57. Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane too perished without adding much. Virat Kohli is batting in the middle.
Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel
