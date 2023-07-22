LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India Search For Wickets On Day 3

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets. India Search For Wickets On Day 3.

Published: July 22, 2023 6:12 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kirk Mckenzie

25* (39) 3x4, 1x6

Kraigg Brathwaite (C)

38 (131) 3x4, 0x6

Jaydev Unadkat

(7.5-0-24-0)*

Mohammed Siraj

(8-3-23-0)
West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies were 86 for 1 at stumps on Day 2 in reply to India’s first innings 438 all out in the second Test. Indian bowlers were able to get just one West Indies wicket in the post-tea session with Ravindra Jadeja giving the breakthrough by dismissing opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33). Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who stitched 71 runs with Chanderpaul for the opening wicket, was batting on 37 in company with Kirk McKenzie (14 batting) at the draw of stumps after the home side began their first innings from the first ball of the final session. India, who had won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 141 runs, are ahead by 352 runs. Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred and 29th Test ton on his 500th match as India were all out for 438 in 128 overs at tea after resuming the day at 288/4. Ravichandran Ashwin struck a fine 56 off 78 balls while Jadeja chipped in with 61. On the first day on Thursday, captain Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) had struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Live Updates

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: We are just few minutes away from the start of Day 3. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: At Stumps, Day 2. West Indies were batting at 86/1.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: West Indies made an impressive comeback in the second session bowling out India for 438, as the visitors lost the wickets of Ishan, Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj. India, who were 373/6 at lunch, scored 65 runs in 20 overs and lost four wickets to finish the innings with 438 at Tea.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: Virat Kohli’s 121 along with fifties from Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Ravichandran Ashwin’s (56) helped India post 438 runs in their first innings on the Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval on Friday.

  • 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul put on 71 runs for the first wicket before the latter lost his patience against Ravindra Jadeja. But debutant Kirk McKenzie and Brathwaite did well post that to finish the day at 86/1.

  • 12:02 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 2nd Test Score: India bundled out for 438. Jomel Warrican and Kemar Roach have been the pick of the bowlers. Both have taken three wickets each. IND 438

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Ishan Kishan departs on 25, on comes Jaydev Unadkat to the crease! IND 393/7 (133.5)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 2nd Test Score: 108 overs gone, India are now at 373/6 with Ishan Kishan and Ravi Ashwin at the crease. IND 373/6 (108)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 2nd Test Score: India are now at 362/6. The last man to depart was Ravindra Jadeja. IND 362/6

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 2nd Test Score: Virat Kohli has been run-out!! How unlucky!! He goes for 121!!

