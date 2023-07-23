Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: Jaiswal-Rohit Lead Charge For India
live

LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: Jaiswal-Rohit Lead Charge For India

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Jaiswal-Rohit Lead Charge For India. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Updated: July 23, 2023 8:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rohit Sharma (C)

5* (4) 1x4, 0x6

Yashasvi Jaiswal

11 (4) 1x4, 1x6

Alzarri Joseph

(0.2-0-4-0)*

Kemar Roach

(1-0-12-0)
Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI schedule, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score streaming, Ind vs WI live scire, Ind vs WI live updates, Windies vs India 2nd Test, Windies vs India 2nd Test schedule, Windies vs India 2nd Test live score, Windies vs India 2nd Test live score streaming, Windies vs India 2nd Test live updates, Cricket News, WI vs Ind 2nd Test, WI vs Ind 2nd Test schedule, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live score, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live streaming, WI vs Ind 2nd Test live score streaming
West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies were 86 for 1 at stumps on Day 2 in reply to India’s first innings 438 all out in the second Test. Indian bowlers were able to get just one West Indies wicket in the post-tea session with Ravindra Jadeja giving the breakthrough by dismissing opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33). Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who stitched 71 runs with Chanderpaul for the opening wicket, was batting on 37 in company with Kirk McKenzie (14 batting) at the draw of stumps after the home side began their first innings from the first ball of the final session. India, who had won the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 141 runs, are ahead by 352 runs. Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred and 29th Test ton on his 500th match as India were all out for 438 in 128 overs at tea after resuming the day at 288/4. Ravichandran Ashwin struck a fine 56 off 78 balls while Jadeja chipped in with 61. On the first day on Thursday, captain Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) had struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Live Updates

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: Siraj picks up the remaining two wickets to complete his fifer as West Indies are bundled out for 255. WI 255

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: West Indies are reeling at 245/8. WI 245/8

  • 7:59 AM IST

  • 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: It’s an early start to Day 4 – 30 minutes early to make up for play lost on Day 3 due to rain.

  • 7:58 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: West Indies ended the day at 229/5 with Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder batting at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja has been the pick of the bowlers so far with two wickets while Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj got one apiece.

  • 12:58 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: West Indies are now at 192/4. Athanaze and Da Silva are at the crease for the home side. Jadeja has been the pick of the bowlers so far. WI 192/4

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: The match has been delayed due to wet outfield. Kirk McKenzie was the last man to depart. Mukesh Kumar scalped his very first wicket for India. WI 117/2

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: We are just few minutes away from the start of Day 3. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: At Stumps, Day 2. West Indies were batting at 86/1.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, Day 3, 2nd Test Score: West Indies made an impressive comeback in the second session bowling out India for 438, as the visitors lost the wickets of Ishan, Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj. India, who were 373/6 at lunch, scored 65 runs in 20 overs and lost four wickets to finish the innings with 438 at Tea.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.