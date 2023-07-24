Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India Need 8 Wickets to Win

live

LIVE Updates | WI vs IND, 2nd Test Score: India Need 8 Wickets to Win

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Kishan-Gill Lead Charge For India. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS West Indies 438 (128.0) 1st Innings 255 (115.4) 181/2 (24.0) 2nd Innings 76/2 (32.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.38) WI need 289 runs to win Last Wicket: Kirk Mckenzie lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin 0 (4) - 44/2 in 19.6 Over Tagenarine Chanderpaul 24 * (98) 2x4, 0x6 Jermaine Blackwood 20 (39) 3x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (11-2-33-2) * Mohammed Siraj (8-2-24-0)

West Indies vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 2nd Test Score: India came out with guns blazing in their second innings but rain played spoilsport and halted their progress, reducing the session to just three overs as India reached 118/2 at Tea on the fourth day of the second Test.

Trending Now

After forcing an early lunch, the rain started soon as the batsmen were ready to get into the field for the afternoon session. Though the rain stopped soon, the wet ground stopped the play further and kept the players inside. Eventually, when play finally started, India crossed 100 runs off 75 balls on the second ball of the 13th over.

However, India suffered a setback when they lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the same over, falling to a slower delivery that landed at the good length spot outside off-stump. Jaiswal attempted a slog-sweep across the line but the bounce got him and the top edge ballooned and keeper Joshua Da Silva pouched an easy catch.

At the tea break, Shubman Gill was batting on 10 with Ishan Kishan on 8.

Earlier, India raced to 98/1 in just 12 overs, with skipper Rohit Sharma blasting 57 off 43 deliveries as India extended their lead with to make up for the lost time.

In an early start to the day, Siraj mixed his inswingers, outswingers and wobble-seam deliveries to good effect with the second new ball to bag his best figures in an innings in Test cricket.

West Indies managed to avoid the follow-on in the first innings but could add only 26 runs to their overnight total, giving India a healthy 183-run lead.

With the bat, Rohit came out all guns blazing, hitting five fours and three sixes to share a quick 98-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, before whipping straight to fine leg off Shannon Gabriel.

After India took a 183-run lead, Jaiswal showed attacking intent from the word go, dancing down the pitch to loft Kemar Roach over extra cover for six. He followed it up with a neat clip past mid-on for a boundary. Rohit joined the party with a thick edge off Alzarri Joseph going past the second slip for four.

Rohit superbly flicked Roach over long-on for six in his ODI batting style, followed by driving Joseph through point for four. After pulling Joseph for six, Rohit got a life when Gabriel dropped a catch off Holder and got another reprieve shortly as Kirk McKenzie shelled a chance at square leg.

None of this deterred Rohit’s aggressive style of play, reminding many of England’s Bazball effect, as he lofted Joseph for six, flicked Holder in the gap for four and got his fifty in 35 balls with a pull past keeper off Gabriel, also his fastest half-century in the format.

With Jaiswal getting a brace of fours via pulls, Rohit superbly placed a punch off Gabriel in the gap on the offside before he ran out of luck as his pull went to the hands of fine leg. After Gill played his first ball, skies opened up for rain and players went off, with early lunch called in.

Earlier in the morning, with the second new ball being just 5.1 overs old, India made early inroads when Mukesh Kumar struck in the first over of the day, beating Alick Athanaze on the inside edge and trapping him lbw for 37.

In the next over, Holder pushed hard at a full outswinger from Siraj and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for a low catch to his right. Alzarri Joseph survived a lbw appeal off Siraj on review, but a ball later, he was trapped lbw by the wobble-seam delivery from the fast bowler.

India continued to persist with aggressive field settings, keeping three slips and two men at gully or a deep third man when Siraj bowled. When Mukesh was operating, the field varied between six, five or four slip fielders, and at times three slips, a gully and a leg gully.

That reaped reward when Roach slashed hard at a wide outswinger from Siraj and took the outside edge behind to Kishan. On the very next ball, Siraj trapped Gabriel lbw for a golden duck to end up with his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Rohit’s fifty and his stand with Jaiswal ensured India are in ascendancy in the match.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES