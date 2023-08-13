Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: Akeal Removes Jaiswal, Gill
LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: Akeal Removes Jaiswal, Gill

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 13, 2023 8:20 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

After having won the last two games to level the series and force the decider, Hardik Pandya-led Team India would start hot favourites against hosts West Indies on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I in Florida. Hopes will be pinned on Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who were in dominant touch in the penultimate game yesterday. For the hosts, it will be a mountain to climb if they want to beat an in-form Indian side.

4th T20I AS IT HAPPENED

Live Updates

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: Hosein have struck again and this time sends the dangerous Shubman Gill back to the pavilion. India are in serious spot of bother. IND 24/2 (4)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: 4 runs coming from the over, India are now at 10/1. Suryakumar Yadav joins Shubman Gill at the crease. IND 10/1 (2)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: After the end of the opening over, India are now at 6/1. Akeal Hosein strikes early to remove Yashasvi Jaiswal. Big setback for the visitors. IND 6/1 (1)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: After a loud appeal, Jaiswal picked up a boundary of a sweep, but then perished early. Big setback for India early.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies 5th T20I Score: It is a must win game for both the sides and India after being 2-0 down, they have managed to bring the series on the final day. But can they emerge victorious ?

  • 7:48 PM IST

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: “I think it is a good surface. You just need to have plans for different batters. We just sat down and tried to come up with our best combination. Joseph, our premier bowler is back for McCoy,” Rovman Powell at the toss.

  • 7:38 PM IST
    West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
  • 7:38 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

