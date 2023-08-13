LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: Is Jaiswal, Gill Part of Your Fantasy XI?

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: August 13, 2023 5:11 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

After having won the last two games to level the series and force the decider, Hardik Pandya-led Team India would start hot favourites against hosts West Indies on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I in Florida. Hopes will be pinned on Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who were in dominant touch in the penultimate game yesterday. For the hosts, it will be a mountain to climb if they want to beat an in-form Indian side.

4th T20I AS IT HAPPENED

Live Updates

  • 5:11 PM IST
    WI vs IND, 5th T20I Dream11 Team
    Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson
    Batters: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Tilak Varma
    All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder
    Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: Crediting Kohli for the global impact he has had on the game, Bishop reckoned there are many outside India who switch on the TV to watch him.

  • 3:50 PM IST

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: “Tomorrow is the final and in a final, I’d back West Indies. I am feeling okay and ready to the lead the guys again tomorrow,” West Indies captain Rovman Powell at the post-match presentation after the penultimate T20I.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: Pakistan has defeated Zimbabwe 20 times in T20I cricket. The Indian T20I team now is on the cusp of matching that with a win against West Indies tonight.

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: The last thing fans would be hoping for is a washout. The chances of that happening are next to nil. But yes, there could be interruptions.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: ‘It’s not easy, I am happy to go out there and express myself. I would like to thank the support staff and Hardik bhai, they’ve shown faith,’ Yashasvi Jaiswal after his heroics in the penustimate T20I.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and his family visited the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh to take blessings of the almighty ahead of the big season.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: What could upset everything is the weather as there are forecasts of scattered rain on Sunday at Lauderhill which means overs could be lost or we could be in for a delayed start.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: The match starts at 8:00 PM IST. You can stream the match on Jio Cinema and watch it live on DD Sports. Also, for all the written updates, stay hooked to this space.

