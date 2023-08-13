Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Rain Halts Play; Pooran-King Strong in 165 Chase
live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Rain Halts Play; Pooran-King Strong in 165 Chase

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 13, 2023 11:29 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Brandon King

54* (38) 4x4, 3x6

Nicholas Pooran (W)

46 (32) 1x4, 4x6

Yuzvendra Chahal

(2.3-0-33-0)*

Kuldeep Yadav

(4-0-18-0)
West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

After having won the last two games to level the series and force the decider, Hardik Pandya-led Team India would start hot favourites against hosts West Indies on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I in Florida. Hopes will be pinned on Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who were in dominant touch in the penultimate game yesterday. For the hosts, it will be a mountain to climb if they want to beat an in-form Indian side.

4th T20I AS IT HAPPENED

Live Updates

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Rain halts play again! The hosts well and truly in front in the series decider at Florida. In 51 balls they need 49 to win. Pooran and King looking good in the middle. LIVE | WI: 117/1 in 12.3 overs vs Ind

  • 11:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Pooran and King are playing this well. They realise they need to get as close to the target as possible without losing wickets. Chahal with his third over. LIVE | WI: 110/1 in 12 overs vs Ind

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Wickets is what can get India back in the hunt, At the moment, Windies are crusing thanks to King and Pooran. Who can turn this game for India?

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Mukesh Kumar once again gets the ball after the 10th over. This is baffling but the bowler does not do anything good for his cause – he concedes 10 off his first. Windies need 70 off 60 balls. LIVE | WI: 96/1 in 10 overs vs Ind

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 5th T20I Score: 9 overs gone, West Indies are still at a good position to win the game. India need to pick up wickets.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: There is some rain on the ground and that is making it easy for the Windies batters in the middle. The spinners are finding it difficult to grip the ball. LIVE | WI: 86/1 in 9 overs vs Ind

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 5th T20I Score: 7 overs gone, West Indies are currently cruising at 71/1. Pooran and King are toying with the Indian bowlers. WI 71/1 (7)

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Pooran and King look good at the moment, India need a wicket or two to get back in the game. LIVE | WI: 69/1 in 6.4 overs vs Ind

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Arshdeep Singh struck early. He got the wicket of Kyle Mayers. Just the start India would have hoped for. LIVE | WI: 37/1 in 3.4 overs vs IND

  • 10:20 PM IST

