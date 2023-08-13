Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Rain Halts Play; Pooran-King Strong in 165 Chase

live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Rain Halts Play; Pooran-King Strong in 165 Chase

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS West Indies 165/9 (20.0) 117/1 (12.3) Run Rate: (Current: 9.36) WI need 49 runs in 45 balls at 6.53 rpo Last Wicket: Kyle Mayers c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Arshdeep Singh 10 (5) - 12/1 in 1.2 Over Brandon King 54 * (38) 4x4, 3x6 Nicholas Pooran (W) 46 (32) 1x4, 4x6 Yuzvendra Chahal (2.3-0-33-0) * Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-18-0)

West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

After having won the last two games to level the series and force the decider, Hardik Pandya-led Team India would start hot favourites against hosts West Indies on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I in Florida. Hopes will be pinned on Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who were in dominant touch in the penultimate game yesterday. For the hosts, it will be a mountain to climb if they want to beat an in-form Indian side.

Trending Now

4th T20I AS IT HAPPENED

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES