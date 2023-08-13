Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Play Resumes; SKY Falls
live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Play Resumes; SKY Falls

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 13, 2023 10:00 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Axar Patel

13* (9) 0x4, 1x6

Yuzvendra Chahal

0 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Jason Holder

(3.4-0-32-1)*

Romario Shepherd

(4-0-31-4)
India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies 5th T20I, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score Live cricket score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I live streaming, India vs West Indies 5th T20I live updates, India vs West Indies 5th T20I streaming online, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI 5th T20I, Ind vs WI 5th T20I Live score, Ind vs WI 5th T20I live cricket score, Ind vs WI 5th T20I updates, Ind vs WI 5th T20I records.
West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

After having won the last two games to level the series and force the decider, Hardik Pandya-led Team India would start hot favourites against hosts West Indies on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I in Florida. Hopes will be pinned on Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who were in dominant touch in the penultimate game yesterday. For the hosts, it will be a mountain to climb if they want to beat an in-form Indian side.

Also Read:

Trending Now

4th T20I AS IT HAPPENED

Live Updates

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Play resumes after rain break. Suryakumar Yadav departs. He is leg-before wicket. Big fish back in the hut. The hosts would be relieved. LIVE | Ind: 149/6 in 18.4 overs vs WI

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav has 15 fifties & 3 hundreds from just 50 innings in T20I. This is his format, he loves the T20Is.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Rain has stopped play in Florida. Does not look like the players would have to stay out for long. Looks to be a passing shower. Let us see what happens. LIVE | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I: 121/4 in 15.5 overs

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Back to back half centuries by Surya – he’s a marvelous batter in this format. Yet another great knock by Sky. He is now key to a big total.

  • 9:21 PM IST

  • 9:19 PM IST

  • 9:18 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: These are valuable opportunities that he hasn’t been able to make count Sanju Samson. Defines his career despite all the talent. You think he is looking good and then a false shot.
  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: India are now 4 down now!! Captain Hardik Pandya and SKY will have to take the game from here on.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: When it looked like India got their foundation after the setback, they once again faltered and now Tilak Verma takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Sanju Samson joins SKY at the crease. IND 78/3 (9)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Meanwhile, Samson has completed 6000 T20 runs. He has surely been one of the finest in this format. Tonight he would be expected to get a big one.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.