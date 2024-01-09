By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs
India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Get here all the latest updates of the IND vs AUS series decider.
India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I – LIVE: The Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing to register their maiden T20I series win over Australia when they meet in the third and final game on Tuesday in Mumbai on Tuesday. With the three-match affair levelled 1-1, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India have a chance to beat the reigning world champions Australia in their own den and kick off the 2024 T20I World Cup year in style.
Trending Now
Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.