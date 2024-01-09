Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs
LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Get here all the latest updates of the IND vs AUS series decider.

Updated: January 9, 2024 6:38 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

LIVE Updates - IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Score:

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I – LIVE: The Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing to register their maiden T20I series win over Australia when they meet in the third and final game on Tuesday in Mumbai on Tuesday. With the three-match affair levelled 1-1, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India have a chance to beat the reigning world champions Australia in their own den and kick off the 2024 T20I World Cup year in style.

Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Live Updates

  • Jan 9, 2024 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field. Both teams playing with same team.

  • Jan 9, 2024 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: We are minutes before the toss in Mumbai.

  • Jan 9, 2024 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Before this series, India lost all three ODIs against Australia. However, before that, India registered their maiden Test win over Australia.

  • Jan 9, 2024 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur’s own form with the bat will remain a huge concern for the hosts. The Indian captain has not made a fifty yet in 10 matches so far across formats in these games. She has seven single-digit scores now in 11 innings including the first T20I wherein her services were not required.

  • Jan 9, 2024 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India have never won a T20I series against Australia and today is the perfect chance for the Women in Blue.

  • Jan 9, 2024 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India started the series on a bang, winning the first game by nine wickets. However, Australia made a strong comeback in the second to level the series.

  • Jan 9, 2024 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Hello and Welcome from the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. India are playing Australia women in the third and final T20I.

