Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs

live

LIVE Updates – IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Score: Australia Opt To Bowl, Check Playing XIs

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Get here all the latest updates of the IND vs AUS series decider.

LIVE Updates - IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Score:

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I – LIVE: The Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing to register their maiden T20I series win over Australia when they meet in the third and final game on Tuesday in Mumbai on Tuesday. With the three-match affair levelled 1-1, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India have a chance to beat the reigning world champions Australia in their own den and kick off the 2024 T20I World Cup year in style.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.