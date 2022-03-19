LIVE | India Women vs Australia Women Score

It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash when India take on the mighty Australians in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday. Given their current run of form, Australia would walk into the game as overwhelming favourites. With two losses and two wins, India are placed fourth in the pints table and a win against Australia would do their chances of making the semis a huge favour.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami All Set to Make Her 200th ODI Appearance Against Australia

Squads: Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women vs Australia Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Eden Park, Auckland at 6:30 AM IST Mar 19 Sat

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma Also Read - Women's World Cup 2022: Will give ourselves every chance to beat India on Saturday, says Tahlia McGrath

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown