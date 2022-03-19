LIVE | India Women vs Australia Women Score

It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash when India take on the mighty Australians in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday. Given their current run of form, Australia would walk into the game as overwhelming favourites. With two losses and two wins, India are placed fourth in the pints table and a win against Australia would do their chances of making the semis a huge favour.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami All Set to Make Her 200th ODI Appearance Against Australia

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma Also Read - Women's World Cup 2022: Will give ourselves every chance to beat India on Saturday, says Tahlia McGrath

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • 8:27 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: Now, Yastika brings up her 50. Her second in World Cups. It is just as timely as Mithali’s. India was in a sopt of bother after they lost thie ropeners. Mithali and Yastika would now like to up the ante. LIVE | 157/2 in 31 overs

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: Fifty up for Mithali Raj. This is big because she has not been in the best of form. just when her team needs hr the most, she has come good against the mighty Australians. This is Mithali’s 70th fifty three of which she has converted into a 100. LIVE | Ind-W: 144/2 in 30 overs

  • 8:16 AM IST

    The two Indian batters are now not afraid to take on the Aussie spinners. They realise a big score is needed against the mighty Australians.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: 100 runs partnership for Mithali and Yastika. They have truly played well and given India renewed hope after they lost two early wickets. Now, they would be looking to shift gears. Mithali hits a SIX straight down the ground. LIVE | Ind-W: 135/2 in 28 overs

  • 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: Two early wickets and it has been India since then. Yastika and Mithali have shown the nerves for the big occasions. Now, they would look to slowly up the ante as they need a sizable total to challenge Australia. LIVE | Ind-W: 118/2 in 26 overs

  • 7:58 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: If Australia win today, they become the first team to confirm their semis berth. If India wins, it will up their chances of making it through. All to play for as of now.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: 100 up for India. One has to applaud Mithali and Yastika for the fightback after India lost Smriti and Shafali. The job is not done yet. They need to continue on and set a solid platform for the batters to follow. LIVE | Ind-W: 101/2 in 22 overs

  • 7:41 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: Mithali and Yastika have got things back on track to some extent after India lost their openers early in the piece. The scoring has not been quick but steady. These two in the middle need to lay a platform for Harman and Richa coming in next. LIVE | Ind-W: 83/2 in 18 overs

  • 7:20 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: Mithali Raj is happy to take her time and that is the right way ahead after India lost their openers early. Yastika is not afraid to play her shots and that is how it should be. Five extras for India. 14 already of it. LIVE | Ind-W: 59/2 in 12 overs

  • 7:13 AM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Australia-W Score, WWC 2022: Jonassen comes in as Australia introduce spin for the very first time in the game. Five from her first over. LIVE | Ind-W: 44/2 in 11 overs