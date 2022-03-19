LIVE | India Women vs Australia Women Score

It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash when India take on the mighty Australians in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday. Given their current run of form, Australia would walk into the game as overwhelming favourites. With two losses and two wins, India are placed fourth in the points table and a win against Australia would do their chances of making the semis a huge favour.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami All Set to Make Her 200th ODI Appearance Against Australia

Squads: Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women vs Australia Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Eden Park, Auckland at 6:30 AM IST Mar 19 Sat

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma Also Read - Women's World Cup 2022: Will give ourselves every chance to beat India on Saturday, says Tahlia McGrath

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • 9:55 AM IST

    Australia Need 278 to Win | Fifties from Yastika, Mithali and Harmanpreet has helped India post 277/7. While it may not be enough for an in-form Australian side, India would try and make it difficult for Meg Lanning and Co.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: A lot of urgency in the middle. A fumble, a miss runout – things are just falling apart for Australia. India are on course to get 280. Vastrakar has had a dream World Cup thus far. SIX from Vastrakar. 50 partnership up. LIVE | Ind-W: 269/6 in 49 overs

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Harmanpreet has swept really well today. Vastrakar has done well in the tournament. Harman would hope to stay till the end. 50 for Harmanpreet. LIVE | 257/6 in 48 overs

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: This is a good partnership between Harman and Pooja. India look good to get to 270-280. But for that, they need to keep going for it. Harman has played a little gem here. LIVE | Ind-W: 250/6 in 47 overs

  • 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Harmanpreet has decided to go for it. Dances down the track and smashes it straight to pick up a boundary. Good start to the over. SIX from Vastrakar. Much needed impetus in the backend. LIVE | Ind-W: 241/6 in 46 overs

  • 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Vastrakar’s job from here is to pick up the single and give Harman as much of the strike as possible. Mooney has put Harmanpreet down. Big reprieve for Harman. She has to be cautious. LIVE | Ind-W: 218/6 in 44 overs

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: India lose Sneh Rana and now they would realise that 280 is distant. Harmanpreet would be the key from here on in. Jonassen has got Rana and is brimming with confidence. LIVE | Ind-W: 215/6 in 43 overs

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Richa Ghosh departs. She was getting frustrated as she was unable to get the big shots. Harmanpreet now key to big total. LIVE | Ind-W: 213/5 in 42 overs

  • 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: The scoring rate has dipped a wee-bit after the dismissals of Mithali and Yastika. Richa is taking her time, while Harman is struggling to get the boundaries. LIVE | Ind-W: 200/4 in 40 overs

  • 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Mithali Raj OUT. BIG setback for India. But now, Richa joins Harman. Both of them are attacking players and would look to take India forward. Harman is the key here. LIVE | Ind-W: 192/4 in 38 overs