LIVE | India Women vs Australia Women Score

It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash when India take on the mighty Australians in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday. Given their current run of form, Australia would walk into the game as overwhelming favourites. With two losses and two wins, India are placed fourth in the points table and a win against Australia would do their chances of making the semis a huge favour.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Had a Chat With Mithali Raj to Score 4-5 Runs An Over, Says Yastika Bhatia

Squads: Also Read - Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami All Set to Make Her 200th ODI Appearance Against Australia

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women vs Australia Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Eden Park, Auckland at 6:30 AM IST Mar 19 Sat

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Lanning and Perry are literally daring the Indian fielders with their running between the wicket. This is fitness at its best. The women’s game has come a long way!

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: With Gardener still to come, Australia are well and truly on top at the moment. Jhulan needs to strike which is not happening. LIVE | Aus-W: 204/2 in 37 overs

  • 12:54 PM IST

    The forecast was of rain in the evening, but that has not happened.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    There is a lot of support for India in Eden Park in Auckland. That is how it is, wherever they go!

  • 12:44 PM IST

    50 for Lanning! She has been quiet over the past two games, but today she milked her way to a half-century.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Perry and Lanning have done this before and from Australia’s point of view – they have the best two in the middle in chases. LIVE | Aus-W: 185/2 in 33 overs

  • 12:41 PM IST

    Jhulan Goswami is bowling and this is what billions back home would have prayed for her. She needs to bring in all her experience and get India wickets here.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    WICKETS!!!!!!!!!!! WICKETS!!!!!!!! Come’on India

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: The game is slipping away quickly from India. Lanning is inching close to a fifty, while Perry is going about her job. LIVE | Aus-W: 179/2 in 32 overs

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Just too easy at the moment! Australia have been ahead because of the boundaries they have hit and have understood the quirky angles at Auckland better than India. LIVE | Aus-W: 171/2 in 31 overs