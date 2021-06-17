ING-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test Match Live Cricket Score And Updates

India-W vs England-W Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women One-Off Test from County Ground, Bristol. See the latest England Women and India Women vs England Women Live Score Today, England Women vs India Women Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of the Only Test between IND-W vs ENG-W from Bristol here. See the latest IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women vs England Women Only Test Live Score, IND-W vs ENG-W Only Test Live cricket updates here. England Women Declare at 396 for 9. The second session didn't quite start the way the Indians would have hoped for. Mithali Raj dropped a dolly as England continued to build a good first innings total.

Live Updates

  • 7:13 PM IST

    FOUR! Brilliant shot this from Shafali. Perfect cover drive. This will give a lot of confidence to the youngster.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Mandhana almost chopped it on back to her stumps. She gets away with it.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    England-W has posted a huge score of 396/9 declare and it will be crucial for India to get off to a good start. The onus is on Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to give a good start. IND-W 11/0 (7 overs)

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Four! Edged and past gully. Not convincing from Shefali but she will take that anyday.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    Both openers off the mark for India

  • 6:45 PM IST

    India need to get off to a good start here.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the two Indian openers out in the middle.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    We will be back with the Indian batting in a short while.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    England Women have finally declared their innings at 396/9.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    Eng W 396 for 9.