India-W vs England-W Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women One-Off Test from County Ground, Bristol. See the latest England Women and India Women vs England Women Live Score Today, England Women vs India Women Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of the Only Test between IND-W vs ENG-W from Bristol here. See the latest IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women vs England Women Only Test Live Score, IND-W vs ENG-W Only Test Live cricket updates here. England 357/8 at Lunch. A session that belonged to England Women. Riding on Dunkley's fifty England women managed to get past the 350-run mark with still two wickets in hand. Jhulan Goswami and Deepti Sharma took a wicket a piece but failed to restrict the visitors under 300. The tail has so far made a significant contribution to the England Women total and India Women will be well aware of that fact. Mithali Raj would expect to wrap up the tail quickly in the second session. Stay tuned for all the updates once play resumes after lunch.