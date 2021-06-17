ING-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test Match Live Cricket Score And Updates

India-W vs England-W Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women One-Off Test from County Ground, Bristol. See the latest England Women and India Women vs England Women Live Score Today, England Women vs India Women Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the Only Test between IND-W vs ENG-W from Bristol here. See the latest IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women vs England Women Only Test Live Score, IND-W vs ENG-W Only Test Live cricket updates here. Shafali Verma departs after a well made 96 on debut. Smriti Mandhana would look to convert her fifty into a hundred. India Women are off to a solid start in reply to England’s 396 for 9 decl. Earlier, the second session didn’t quite start the way the Indians would have hoped for. Mithali Raj dropped a dolly as England continued to build a good first innings total. Check India Women vs England Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score and Only Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs England Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Not in India's Playing XI For WTC Final vs New Zealand, Twitterverse Gutted

Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction WTC Final 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain Fantasy Tips - India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021, Playing 11s From Ageas Bowl, Southampton at 3:30 PM IST June 18 Friday
Also Read - WTC Final India's Playing XI - Virat Kohli-Led Side Likely to Field Four Pacers: Report

Live Updates

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Two FOURS! Mandhana is carrying on the good show. She moves into the 70s now (76 now). IND W 177/1 (51 overs). Run Rate – 3.47. Visitors trail by 219 runs.

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Punam Raut comes to the crease for IND W.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    OH, Dear! She is gone. Shafali is dismissed here. She was only four runs away from a well-deserved hundred on debut. Shrubsole takes the catch, Kate Cross the bowler. Shafali 96 (152). Nevertheless, a brilliant knock from the 17-year old. IND W 167-1(49 Overs).

  • 10:06 PM IST

    FOUR! Shafali is just a boundary away from a 100. She gets a boundary towards the third man area. Brilliant batting. Shafali – 96*

  • 10:05 PM IST

    IND W 163/0 (48 overs).

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Shafali Verma is into the 90s with another boundary. It’s absolute carnage from the youngster. Shafali: 92*

  • 9:59 PM IST

    Now Mandhana joins the party. FOUR from her. Hits it over the mid-on for a fine boundary. What a start this has been from India Women.

  • 9:58 PM IST

    SIX! Wow, Shafali Verma. can hit the long ball. She is looking ominous here and it has been a dream debut. Shafali Verma – 88*. IND W – 158/0 (46 overs).

  • 9:50 PM IST

    STAT: Shafali Verma’s 80* is now the highest score for an Indian Women player on Test debut.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    FOUR! Shafali Verma is playing with the England bowlers. It was a full toss and Verma accepted the gift as she hit it over the mid-on fielder. She is in the 80s now. What a debut it has been for her. Shafali Verma – 80, Smriti Mandhana – 61. IND W 146/0 (44 overs). We will have a drinks break now.