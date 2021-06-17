ING-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test Match Live Cricket Score And Updates

India-W vs England-W Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women One-Off Test from County Ground, Bristol. See the latest England Women and India Women vs England Women Live Score Today, England Women vs India Women Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the Only Test between IND-W vs ENG-W from Bristol here. See the latest IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women vs England Women Only Test Live Score, IND-W vs ENG-W Only Test Live cricket updates here. Shafali Verma departs after a well made 96 on debut. Smriti Mandhana would look to convert her fifty into a hundred. India Women are off to a solid start in reply to England’s 396 for 9 decl. Earlier, the second session didn’t quite start the way the Indians would have hoped for. Mithali Raj dropped a dolly as England continued to build a good first innings total. Check India Women vs England Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score and Only Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs England Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Not in India's Playing XI For WTC Final vs New Zealand, Twitterverse Gutted