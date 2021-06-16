IN-W vs EN-W LIVE SCORE One-Off Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women One-Off Test from County Ground, Bristol. See the latest England Women and India Women vs England Women Live Score Today, England Women vs India Women Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of the Only Test between IND-W vs ENG-W from Bristol here. See the latest IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women vs England Women Only Test Live Score, IND-W vs ENG-W Only Test Live cricket updates here. England Women have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Indian women's cricket team will break its almost seven-year-long Test match drought when it faces England in a one-off game. This is also the first time Indian women cricketers are playing England in a multi-format series. The two teams play one Test, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals. While a result in the Test will fetch four points for the winning team, a draw will give two points to each side. A win in an ODI or T20I will secure two points. The series winner will be decided on the basis of points collected across the three formats. Indian women had last played a Test back in November 2014, at home against South Africa. Check India Women vs England Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score and Only Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs England Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.