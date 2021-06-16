IN-W vs EN-W LIVE SCORE One-Off Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of England Women vs India Women One-Off Test from County Ground, Bristol. Beaumont was dismissed by Rana after she brought up her fifty. India women are right back in the contest. The next half an hour before we break for tea will be crucial for both sides. This will be a riveting second session of Test match cricket.

Live Updates

  • 8:09 PM IST

    Natalie Sciver has looked good in her brief stay. England W 160-2

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Rana gives India the breakthrough. Gets rid of Beaumont (66). England Women 140-2.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Drinks on the field. Another hour belonging to England Women as Knight and Beaumont keep the scorers busy.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    50-run partnership between Beaumont and Knight. England 125-1.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    England women going along nicely here. Building another partnership which has added 48 off 124 balls.

  • 6:48 PM IST

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Beaumont has taken her score well past fifty. England Women are comfortably placed at the moment with the score on 104/1 in the second session of the first day.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    Welcome back after lunch. India would look to pick up a couple of wickets in the session.

  • 5:48 PM IST

    ENG W 86-1 at lunch on Day 1.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    Elsewhere, the India men’s cricket team is not short of support.