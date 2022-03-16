LIVE India vs England Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.15 of the ICC Women’s world cup between India women and England women here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Currently placed third after a morale-boosting 155-run against the West Indies, India would like to keep the winning momentum going and maintain its stay in the top four especially when they take on table toppers Australia after England.Also Read - ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: England Women vs India Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST March 16 Wednesday

After an inexplicably slow performance against New Zealand when the Indian batters played out 162 dot balls, Smriti Mandhana (123 off 119) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 off 107) produce a splendid batting display, slamming twin centuries against the West Indies to power India to their highest total (317/8) in the history of the showpiece event. Also Read - Women's World Cup: Matter Of Us To Make Sure to Learn From Today's Mistakes, Says Jacob Oram

“I think for us, it is very important the way we performed in the last game; we just need to continue that, rather than thinking about what are your negatives and what are your positive points,” vice-captain Kaur told reporters on the eve of the game. Also Read - Women's World Cup: A Lot Has Happened in Those Five Years, Says Sune Luus Ahead of Facing England

A loss against India on Wednesday mean the possibility of making the top four would be completely out of their hands, a prospect England would definitely want to avoid.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Live Updates

  • 8:06 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: BIG wicket. Set Smriti Mandhana departs. India now in threat of being bundled out. This has been a horror show with the bat for India. Vastrakar joins Richa Ghosh. Things looking bleak at the moment.

  • 7:58 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Wickets have meant the boundaries have dried up. But that should not bother India, who have lost half their side. Mandhana has a huge role to play here as India’s fate depends on her. LIVE | Ind-W: 66/5 in 20 overs

  • 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Harmanpreet and Sneh Rana depart in quick succession. India in further trouble. Charlie Dean has picked the two wickets in one over. LIVE | Ind-W: 61/5 in 16.4 overs

  • 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Smriti and Mandhana rebuild after the loss of three early wickets. They would know that they have a job in their hands and that has to be done. LIVE | Ind-W: 61/3 in 16 overs

  • 7:31 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: The early wickets have meant the going has been slow for India. That should not worry them as fans would hope Mandhana and Harman can put India in a comfortable position after the early casualties. LIVE | Ind-W: 54/3 in 13 overs

  • 7:18 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Harmanpreet and Smriti now need to rebuild to get India back on track. These two in the middle have the capability of doing that. They need to play the long knock. The body language of the English players has been upbeat, thanks to the three wickets. Shrubsole has been the star. LIVE | Ind-W: 37/3 in 10 overs

  • 7:12 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Another wickets, things are going from bad to worse. After the two early wickets, India has lost Deepti Sharma via runout. Harmanpreet comes in to join Smriti. The two now hold the key if India want a respectable total. LIVE | Ind-W: 28/3 in 8 overs

  • 7:01 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: The English opening bowlers have been fantastic. They have not given any freebies to the Indians and made them earn their runs. Smriti would now hold the key from here on in.

  • 6:59 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: BIG moment in the match. Mithali Raj is out and that is a big setback for India. Mandhana would now be the key for India as Deepti joins her. LIVE | Ind-W: 25/2 in 5.2 overs

  • 6:52 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Shrubsole gets the first wicket and Yastika has to depart. She has been clean bowled and now, her dismissal has brought Mithali to the middle. LIVE: Ind-W: 18/1 in 4 overs