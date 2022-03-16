LIVE India vs England Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.15 of the ICC Women’s world cup between India women and England women here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Currently placed third after a morale-boosting 155-run against the West Indies, India would like to keep the winning momentum going and maintain its stay in the top four especially when they take on table toppers Australia after England.Also Read - ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: England Women vs India Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST March 16 Wednesday

After an inexplicably slow performance against New Zealand when the Indian batters played out 162 dot balls, Smriti Mandhana (123 off 119) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 off 107) produce a splendid batting display, slamming twin centuries against the West Indies to power India to their highest total (317/8) in the history of the showpiece event. Also Read - Women's World Cup: Matter Of Us To Make Sure to Learn From Today's Mistakes, Says Jacob Oram

“I think for us, it is very important the way we performed in the last game; we just need to continue that, rather than thinking about what are your negatives and what are your positive points,” vice-captain Kaur told reporters on the eve of the game. Also Read - Women's World Cup: A Lot Has Happened in Those Five Years, Says Sune Luus Ahead of Facing England

A loss against India on Wednesday mean the possibility of making the top four would be completely out of their hands, a prospect England would definitely want to avoid.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Live Updates

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: India need to keep chipping away at the wickets. Cannot allow Knight and Sciver to rebuild. Important phase of the game.

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: India right back in it with two early wickets. This is mayhem! First Meghna and then Jhulan. Just the start India needed. LIVE | Eng-W: 4/2 in 3 overs

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: India need early wickets to make a match out of it but it will not be easy against a formidable English batting line-up. Jhulan would be the key with the new ball. She would have to do a Shrubsole if India want to challenge England.

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: And that is it! India have registered their lowest score in the past three World Cups. 134 is all they got! Charlie Dean the star for England with four wickets. Surely, a walk in the park for England. Can Jhulan turn things around?

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: England have come in with a new kind of aggression. They have been clinical with their bowling and the fielding has backed up really well. Katie Cross runout is a prime example. LIVE | Ind-W: 133/9 in 36 overs

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: One feels the wicket of Mithali early was the turning point. She is without a doubt the premier batter of the side and to lose her cheaply was a massive setback.

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: BIG wicket. Set Smriti Mandhana departs. India now in threat of being bundled out. This has been a horror show with the bat for India. Vastrakar joins Richa Ghosh. Things looking bleak at the moment.

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Wickets have meant the boundaries have dried up. But that should not bother India, who have lost half their side. Mandhana has a huge role to play here as India’s fate depends on her. LIVE | Ind-W: 66/5 in 20 overs

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Harmanpreet and Sneh Rana depart in quick succession. India in further trouble. Charlie Dean has picked the two wickets in one over. LIVE | Ind-W: 61/5 in 16.4 overs

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Smriti and Mandhana rebuild after the loss of three early wickets. They would know that they have a job in their hands and that has to be done. LIVE | Ind-W: 61/3 in 16 overs