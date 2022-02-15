IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd WODI Latest Updates

Queenstown: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India Women and New Zealand Women at John Davies Oval. The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Tuesday.Also Read - IND-W vs NZ-W: We Are Missing Smriti Mandhana, Says Mithali Raj After 62-Run Loss In First ODI

The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women's ODI here on Tuesday.

Also Read - Important For Core Players To Find Rhythm Before World Cup: Mithali Raj

  • 6:23 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: While Richa Ghosh has reached her fifty, Mithali is yet to get to the mini-milestone. Both of them have shown the nerves and resilience to come up with the goods against the hosts. LIVE | Ind-W: 225/4 in 43 overs.

  • 6:06 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: Mithali and Richa have upped the ante. Both look good and have already stitched a crucial partnership in excess of 50. They need to carry and provide a good finish. LIVE | Ind-W: 192/4 in 39 overs

  • 5:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: After three quick wickets, Mithali along with Richa Ghosh have steadied things. Initially, they took their time, and now they are opening up. While Mithali has been the anchor, Richa has been the accelerator. LIVE | Ind-W: 175/4 in 36 overs.

  • 5:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: And just as we were praising the experienced Indian pair, Harmanpreet Kaur has been dismissed by Fran Jonas. India is in further trouble.

  • 5:21 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: The experienced pair of Mithali and Harmanpreet are taking their time in the middle and not looking to rush. The hosts are keeping things tight and not allowing the Indian batters to score freely. LIVE | Ind-W: 135/3 in 28 overs

  • 5:00 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: Both Yastika and Meghana depart in quick succession. The Ferns have come back in it and how. Mithali and Harma have come together to rebuild the innings. LIVE | Ind-W: 112/3 in 22 overs

  • 4:36 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: What is heartening to see is Shafali’s dismissal has not hampered Meghana’s quick scoring. Meghana and Yastika need to stitch a partnership to lay a solid platform for Mithali and Harmanpreet to take over. LIVE | Ind-W: 86/1 in 15 overs.

  • 4:25 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: A BIG setback for India as they lose Shafali Verma who was looking to hit everything out of the park. She lost her shape while trying to go inside-out and was caught by a back-peddling Satterthwaite. LIVE | Ind-W: 76/1 in 13 overs

  • 4:05 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: Shafali and Meghana have got India off the perfect start. They would know the job is not done as yet. The opening duo needs to continue further providing India a base. LIVE | Ind-W: 46/0 in 8 overs

  • 3:56 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: The Indian openers have upped the ante. After a quiet first four overs, they have shifted gears and this has put the New Zealand game plan a little off. Fans would hope this continues. LIVE | Ind-W: 40/0 in 6 overs