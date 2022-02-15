IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd WODI Latest Updates

Queenstown: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India Women and New Zealand Women at John Davies Oval. The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Tuesday.Also Read - IND-W vs NZ-W: We Are Missing Smriti Mandhana, Says Mithali Raj After 62-Run Loss In First ODI

Live Updates

  • 7:45 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: Deepti Sharma strikes after Sophie and Suzie get the hosts off to a flyer. Deepti gets the important wicket of Suzie. Amelia Kerr joins Sophie. LIVE | NZ-W: 35/1 in 5 overs.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar get things started for India with the ball. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates trying to break free and get New Zealand off to a flyer. LIVE | NZ-W: 12/0 in 2 overs.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: India will look for early wickets with the new ball as they would know only wickets would win them the game. If New Zealand plays out the quota of overs – they would win.

  • 6:55 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: India post 270 for six in 50 overs. Mithali remained unbeaten on 66* off 81 balls, but it was Richa Ghosh who gave India the momentum. Mithali and Richa (65 off 64) put on a 108-run stand after India lost Harmanpreet Kaur and looked in trouble. New Zealand needs 271 to win.

  • 6:34 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: OUT! Richa Ghosh’s 65 off 64 balls comes to an end. She tried to clear the ropes but was caught near the ropes. Pooja Vastrakar joins Mithali Raj.

  • 6:33 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: After Richa, Mithali gets to a fifty. She has occupied the crease and that is more important. Both the batters have stitched a partnership in excess of 100. They would now like to provide the finishing kick. LIVE | 243/5 in 45.5 overs

  • 6:23 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: While Richa Ghosh has reached her fifty, Mithali is yet to get to the mini-milestone. Both of them have shown the nerves and resilience to come up with the goods against the hosts. LIVE | Ind-W: 225/4 in 43 overs.

  • 6:06 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: Mithali and Richa have upped the ante. Both look good and have already stitched a crucial partnership in excess of 50. They need to carry and provide a good finish. LIVE | Ind-W: 192/4 in 39 overs

  • 5:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: After three quick wickets, Mithali along with Richa Ghosh have steadied things. Initially, they took their time, and now they are opening up. While Mithali has been the anchor, Richa has been the accelerator. LIVE | Ind-W: 175/4 in 36 overs.

  • 5:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: And just as we were praising the experienced Indian pair, Harmanpreet Kaur has been dismissed by Fran Jonas. India is in further trouble.