IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd WODI Latest Updates

New Zealand WIN | Amelia Kerr remained unbeaten on 119* off 135 balls to guide the hosts to a three-wicket win over their Indian counterpart to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Deepti Sharma picked up four wickets but that was not good enough as they missed a few runout chances and that hurt them.Also Read - IND-W vs NZ-W: We Are Missing Smriti Mandhana, Says Mithali Raj After 62-Run Loss In First ODI

Queenstown: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India Women and New Zealand Women at John Davies Oval. The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Tuesday. Also Read - 1st WODI: New Zealand Crush India By 62 Runs Despite Mithali Raj Half-Century

