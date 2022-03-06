LIVE India Women vs Pakistan Women Score and Match Updates

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.4 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 between India Women and Pakistan Women here at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan spinners have got the better of Indian batters here. The mini collapse in the middle order have got India's back against the wall. All they can do now is fight back from here. Will they offer fightback from here. Stay tuned for live updates!

Nashra Sandhu strikes for Pakistan as Deepti Sharma departs after playing a good knock. Mandhana got out in the next over after scoring 50. Harmanpreet Kaur also didn't score much and departed early. Captain Mithali Raj and Sneh Rana are in the middle.

Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana are beginning to find gaps. Pakistan started really well as they got rid of Shafali Varma early on. India have been watchful in the start. 

India have won the toss and captain Mithali Raj have chosen to bat first. India are going in 3 seamers and 3 pacers as Mithali revealed at the toss. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was more than happy to bowl first.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

Live Updates

  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Anam Amin brought into the attack. She will complete her overs well. Indian batters need to pick singles one after the other. FOUR!!! Welcome boundary for India. Short and wide and cut beautifully by Pooja. India 148-6 after 38 overs.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: After Mithali Raj’s dismissal, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are key for India. They are the last recognized pair for India and have started to build a little partnership. India 134-6 after 37 overs.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: This is a comparatively slow pitch and a score of around 220-230 will come in handy here. However, anything below 200 will be foot in the mouth for India. Maiden over from Pakistan. India 114-5 after 33 overs.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Nida Dar has been key for Pakistan till now. She was expensive in the beginning, however, she has adjusted well and now Pakistan in the front seat now. India now 114-5 after 32 overs.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Two new batters at the crease. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Given out by the umpire. Harmanpreet Kaur reviews and ITS THREE REDS!!! India lose their review. India tottering at 108-4 after 28.4 overs.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Fatima Sana brought back into the attack. Two runs off the over. India now 106-3 after 28 overs.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Pakistan spinners are currently controlling the game currently. The overs are going by fast and someone needs to take charge in this situation. The run-rate has fallen less than 4 runs per over. India 103-3 after 26.2 overs.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Pakistan have gone back to their best bowlers. Nashra Sandhu and Anam Amin are bowling in tandem currently. Mithali Raj have just come in and trying to settle her nerves. This partnership is key for India. India now 98-2 after 24 overs.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Deepti Sharma is sweeping her way through her innings. Smriti Mandhana brings up her 50. An innings of incredible composure from the left hander. Way to go! and then the next ball Pakistan strikes! Deepti departs after playing a good hand. India 96-2 after 22 overs.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Strike rotation has been key for India in the innings. After a dry start, runs have started to flow for both the batters. Runs are also coming in easily for India now. India 87-1 after 20 overs.