LIVE India Women vs Pakistan Women Score and Match Updates

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 between India Women and Pakistan Women here at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Streaming in India: Match Card, When and Where to Watch Pay-Per-View Event Live Stream WWE Event Online on SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network

Jhulan Goswami gets Nida Dar and Sidra Amin in quick succession. At the moment, India is in total control. Sneh Rana picks up her first wicket as Omaima Sohail departs early.

A tight start by India is paying dividend now as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up the experienced Javeria Khan. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof walked in at no.3, however, Richa Ghosh took a good low catch to send her back.

India reach 244 for 7 in 50 overs. Pakistan need 245 to win. Can they stun India this time in the World Cup? or Will India continue their winning streak? We will be with the live score and match updates. Stay tuned for live updates!

Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana (53) have put on a brilliant partnership to steady India. The partnership now stands at 100. India also cross 200. Pakistan spinners have got the better of Indian batters here. The mini collapse in the middle order have got India’s back against the wall. All they can do now is fight back from here. 

Nashra Sandhu strikes for Pakistan as Deepti Sharma departs after playing a good knock. Mandhana got out in the next over after scoring 50. Harmanpreet Kaur also didn’t score much and departed early. Captain Mithali Raj and Sneh Rana are in the middle. 

Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana are beginning to find gaps. Pakistan started really well as they got rid of Shafali Varma early on. India have been watchful in the start. 

India have won the toss and captain Mithali Raj have chosen to bat first. India are going in 3 seamers and 3 pacers as Mithali revealed at the toss. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was more than happy to bowl first.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

Live Updates

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Sneh Rana providing ample support from her end. She is a resilient cricket, no one can deny that. Turn and bounce is helping the Indian spinners. Pakistan batter Aliya Riaz will have quite a task on her hands. OUT!!! Sidra Amin departs. Big blow to Pakistan hopes with this wicket. Jhulan Goswami picks up her 246th wicket in ODI’s. Pakistan now 67-4 after 21.2 overs.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: What a turnaround in last 3 overs. India spinners have got them back into the game. Deepti Sharma ends a good over. Pakistan now 26-1 after 5 overs.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Alert Indian fielders have matched their Pakistan counterparts when it comes to fielding. Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been superb with the line and length. She is giving it proper flight, however, there is considerable bounce in the pitch. Due to bounce, It is difficult to hit through the line of the ball. Pakistan 49-1 after 17.2 overs.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: India have contained Pakistan well in this innings so far. Captain Bismah Maroof has batted well against spinners. She is trying to rotate strike at regular intervals by playing the sweep shot. Pakistan 45-1 after 16 overs.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: The run-rate has got a little late better than before. Appeal for Run out! No damage done to Pakistan. 26 runs in the first powerplay. India 26-9 after 10 overs.

  • 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: INCREDIBLE! ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE. Maidens after maidens are being bowled and Indian bowlers are dictating the situation currently. Indian fielders are also spot on. Pakistan now 8-0 after 7 overs.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Indian bowlers have started really well against Pakistan openers. They are not giving them any room to play freely. Two back to back maiden overs have been bowled. Will it be a third? NO! Single off the last ball. Pakistan 6-0 after 5 overs.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Goswami is searching for some swing here. There is a hint of inswing. LOUD appeal for LBW!!! Umpire says no. Will India go for the review? They decide against it. Maiden over for Goswami. India 5-0 after 3 overs.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Right arm medium fast bowler Meghna Singh into the attack and some swing straightaway. Pooja Vastrakar has not taken the field. Captain Mithali Raj has quite a task on her hands. Pakistan 5-0 after 2 overs.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Jhulan will look to restrict Pakistan batters of easy runs. Indian fielders have to field exceptionally well in order to restrict their opponents. Pakistan 4-0 after 1 over.