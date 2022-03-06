LIVE India Women vs Pakistan Women Score and Match Updates

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.4 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 between India Women and Pakistan Women here at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

India reach 244 for 7 in 50 overs. Pakistan need 245 to win. Can they stun India this time in the World Cup? or Will India continue their winning streak? We will be with the live score and match updates. Stay tuned for live updates!

Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana (53) have put on a brilliant partnership to steady India. The partnership now stands at 100. India also cross 200. Pakistan spinners have got the better of Indian batters here. The mini collapse in the middle order have got India's back against the wall. All they can do now is fight back from here.

Nashra Sandhu strikes for Pakistan as Deepti Sharma departs after playing a good knock. Mandhana got out in the next over after scoring 50. Harmanpreet Kaur also didn’t score much and departed early. Captain Mithali Raj and Sneh Rana are in the middle.

Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana are beginning to find gaps. Pakistan started really well as they got rid of Shafali Varma early on. India have been watchful in the start.

India have won the toss and captain Mithali Raj have chosen to bat first. India are going in 3 seamers and 3 pacers as Mithali revealed at the toss. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was more than happy to bowl first.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

