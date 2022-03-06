LIVE India Women vs Pakistan Women Score and Match Updates

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 between India Women and Pakistan Women here at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Streaming in India: Match Card, When and Where to Watch Pay-Per-View Event Live Stream WWE Event Online on SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network

The Indian women’s cricket would hope that its bowlers find top form to complement a solid batting unit’s efforts when it begins its quest for an elusive ICC World Cup trophy with the opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs SCEB Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

The Indian team reached New Zealand a month earlier in order to acclimatize to the conditions. However, the bowlers struggled compared to the batting unit, which managed to score in excess of 250 runs five times in the seven 50 over outings, including two warm-up matches. Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

The bowling unit let the team down throughout the series against New Zealand, which India lost 1-4. It failed to defend 270 plus targets in two games while conceded a mammoth 191 in 20 overs in a rain curtailed match of the ODI series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are the lowest ranked team in the tournament. They qualified for the World Cup owing to their ranking after the qualifiers were cancelled midway last year due to COVID-19. Having ended three times at the bottom, Pakistan’s best-ever finish at the World Cup had come in 2009 when they reached the Super 6 stage. They will be hoping they can make the knockouts in this edition.

Bismah Maroof and Co. are also coming off back-to-back wins in the warm up matches. They beat New Zealand before getting the better of Bangladesh.

Runners up in the 2017 and 2005 editions, India are eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.

Check India Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Match 4 Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup, INDW vs PAKW ODI Match 4 Live Score and INDW vs PAKW Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI ODI Match 4 Dream11 Prediction Today and India Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Match 4 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.