LIVE India Women vs Pakistan Women Score and Match Updates

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 between India Women and Pakistan Women here at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Streaming in India: Match Card, When and Where to Watch Pay-Per-View Event Live Stream WWE Event Online on SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network

Pakistan started really well as they got rid of Shafali Varma early on. India have been watchful in the start. Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana are beginning to find gaps. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs SCEB Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

India have won the toss and captain Mithali Raj have chosen to bat first. India are going in 3 seamers and 3 pacers as Mithali revealed at the toss. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was more than happy to bowl first. Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

The Indian team reached New Zealand a month earlier in order to acclimatize to the conditions. However, the bowlers struggled compared to the batting unit, which managed to score in excess of 250 runs five times in the seven 50 over outings, including two warm-up matches.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are the lowest ranked team in the tournament. They qualified for the World Cup owing to their ranking after the qualifiers were cancelled midway last year due to COVID-19. Having ended three times at the bottom, Pakistan’s best-ever finish at the World Cup had come in 2009 when they reached the Super 6 stage. They will be hoping they can make the knockouts in this edition.

Bismah Maroof and Co. are also coming off back-to-back wins in the warm up matches. They beat New Zealand before getting the better of Bangladesh.

Check India Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Match 4 Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup, INDW vs PAKW ODI Match 4 Live Score and INDW vs PAKW Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI ODI Match 4 Dream11 Prediction Today and India Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Match 4 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.