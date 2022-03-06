LIVE India Women vs Pakistan Women Score and Match Updates

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 between India Women and Pakistan Women here at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Streaming in India: Match Card, When and Where to Watch Pay-Per-View Event Live Stream WWE Event Online on SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network

Pakistan started really well as they got rid of Shafali Varma early on. India have been watchful in the start. Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana are beginning to find gaps. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch ATKMB vs SCEB Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

India have won the toss and captain Mithali Raj have chosen to bat first. India are going in 3 seamers and 3 pacers as Mithali revealed at the toss. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was more than happy to bowl first. Also Read - India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

The Indian team reached New Zealand a month earlier in order to acclimatize to the conditions. However, the bowlers struggled compared to the batting unit, which managed to score in excess of 250 runs five times in the seven 50 over outings, including two warm-up matches.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are the lowest ranked team in the tournament. They qualified for the World Cup owing to their ranking after the qualifiers were cancelled midway last year due to COVID-19. Having ended three times at the bottom, Pakistan’s best-ever finish at the World Cup had come in 2009 when they reached the Super 6 stage. They will be hoping they can make the knockouts in this edition.

Bismah Maroof and Co. are also coming off back-to-back wins in the warm up matches. They beat New Zealand before getting the better of Bangladesh.

Check India Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Match 4 Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup, INDW vs PAKW ODI Match 4 Live Score and INDW vs PAKW Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI ODI Match 4 Dream11 Prediction Today and India Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Match 4 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 7:25 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Run-rate has gone up from 2.23 to 4.10 after the first powerplay. Pakistan have packed up leg side for Deepti. APPEAL FOR RUN-OUT!!! She grounded her bat at the last moment. That could have been fatal. India 57-1 after 14 overs.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: No-ball. Pakistan is losing their way from here. Just a single of the FREE HIT! and India bring up 50. An expensive and long over comes to end. India 52-1 after 13 overs.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: WIDE!!! Pakistan should keep the pressure on. That is bad bowling from Nida Dar. FOUR!!! Drifting down leg and it goes for a boundary. India 46-1 after 12 overs.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: The ordinary footwork is not helping Smriti Mandhana here. She needs to do something different here. And she does – SIX!!! That is the Smriti Mandhana we know. Comes down the track and deposits one over the ground. India 33-1 after 10 overs.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Indian batters are not able to find the gaps. In the air and just safe. Smriti Mandhana survives. This is a see saw battle right now in which Pakistan is slightly ahead. Mandhana is really lucky to survive. India now 21-1 after 8 overs.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: First misfield from Pakistan. They have run a tight ship around here until now. Just two runs off the over. Pakistan is chocking the flow of runs for India. India now 17-1 after 6 overs.

  • 6:48 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: FOUR!! First boundary of the innings. FREE HIT!! Mandhana has a chance here. It goes straight up and Smriti collects two runs. 9 runs off the over. India 15-1 after 5 overs.

  • 6:40 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Shafali Varma on the strike. She is an exciting batter for India. Couple of full tosses from Diana Baig but Indian batters have not been able to capitalize. OUT!!! Shafali departs early. India 4-1 after 3 overs.

  • 6:35 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: Smriti Mandhana need 36 runs to complete 2500 runs in ODI’s. Good first over from Anam Amin. Maiden over from Pakistan. India 3-0 after 2 overs.

  • 6:32 AM IST

    LIVE INDW vs PAKW ODI Score: India are underway as Mandhana runs two on the second ball. 3 runs off the first over. India 3-0 after 1 over.