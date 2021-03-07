India Women vs South Africa vs Women 1st ODI Live Cricket Score And Updates:

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match live from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The excitement of Women’s cricket returns in India as the Mithali Raj and Co. will lock horns against South Africa in the 50-over match to kickstart the cricketing season. The women’s players are raring to go and play for a long time but the COVID-19 outbreak put a break on the sporting action in the country. Now, with things getting a little bit in control the sporting activities are finally taking place across the country. Also Read - Highlights Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, AS IT HAPPENED: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Knock England Out of WTC Final Race as India Take 2-1 Lead

The Indian women’s team will be led by the experienced campaigner Mithali Raj as she has some powerful players like Smiriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami. Also Read - Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: India Crush England by 317 Runs to Draw Level at 1-1 in Four-Match Series

While Sune Luus will lead the South Africa camp with Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk and Shabnim Ismail on her side. Also Read - Highlights India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Ashwin Takes Fifer as India Extend Lead to 249 at Stumps

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty(w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase