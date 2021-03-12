India Women vs South Africa vs Women 3rd ODI Live

India women cricket team bounced back in a dominating fashion after losing the series opener. An all-round performance in the 2nd ODI saw them register a nine-wicket win over South Africa with the hosts drawing level in the five-match series. After South Africa captain Sune Luus opted to bat first, Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi landed early blows before the spinners took over. Goswami eventually finished with 4/42 while Rajeshwari Gayakwad took 3/37 as the tourists were bowled out for 157.

In reply, India women did lose opener Jemimah Rodrigues early before the pair of Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut pushed them ahead. Bot struck half-centuries but in contrasting style. Mandhana began his innings in style with a six to get off the mark and she remained unbeaten on 80 off 64 with 10 fours and three sixes. Raut was solid and struck 62 off 89 with eight fours. India hunted down the target in 28.4 overs.

All the five matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India Women vs South Africa Women Full Squads

India Women Squad: Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha

South Africa Women Squad: Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail

Live Updates

  • 10:39 AM IST

    100 up for India: With a single, India captain Mithali Raj brings up the 100 runs for India. She is batting on 15 off 25 with two fours so far to her name. On the other hand, Punam Raut is nearing to what will be a second successive half-century. She is batting on 47 off 73. Score 101/2 in 21 overs

  • 10:14 AM IST

    IND-W vs SA-W Live Updates: South Africa have gotten a timely breakthrough as they ended a growing partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut by dislodging the former. Raut though has settled in nicely and is currently batting on 34 off 55. She has been joined by captain Mithali Raj. Score 76/2 in 15 overs

  • 10:11 AM IST

    India women vs South Africa women Live updates: OUT! Tumi Sekhukhune has landed a big blow with the scalp of Smriti Mandhana on 25. She lofted one to deep backward square leg region to be caught by Nondumiso Shangase on 25 off 27. India have now lost both their openers. Captain Mithali Raj walks in at No. 4. Score 64/2 in 12 overs

  • 9:51 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND-W vs SA-W: Mandhana and Raut has stabilised the India innings that suffered an early jolt as early as the second delivery of the match when Jemimah Rodrigues edged to be out caught behind for a two-ball duck. Since the, the duo has settled in nicely, taking the score past the 50-run mark inside the first 10 overs. Both Mandhana (23*) and Raut (22*) have struck four fours apiece. India 57/1 in 10 overs

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Live Cricket Updates: Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana have begun the damage-repair. Raut has started her innings on an aggressive note unlike the 2nd ODI. She crashed three fours in an over of Shabnim Ismail after opening her account with a couple. Mandhana has also struck a four in her innings so far to reach 8 off 12 while Raut is unbeaten on 14 off 17. Score 28/1 in five overs

  • 9:09 AM IST

    An early blow to India: OUT! Ismail has struck with the second delivery of the match. This one was going away from Jemimah Rodrigues but she went after it anyway and ended up getting an edge that was easily taken by wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta. Rodrigues departs without opening her account. India have lost their first wicket. Score 0/1 in 0.2 overs

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana are the two India openers. Shabmin Ismail, the pacer, will kickstart the proceedings for South Africa.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the third ODI between India and South Africa currently underway in Lucknow. South Africa have once again won the coin toss and unlike the 2nd ODI, this time, they have opted to bowl first. The five-match series currently level at one-all.