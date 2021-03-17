India Women vs South Africa vs Women 5th ODI Live

Having already lost the five-match ODI series, India women cricket team will take the field today hoping to salvage some pride against a South Africa women team that has excelled across departments. The tourists have an unassailable 3-1 lead and will be hoping to sign off on a positive note in Lucknow. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

To be fair to the home side players, they were a bit rusty as they are playing their first international series after more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic while South Africa recently beat Pakistan 3-0 at home. The Indian team also missed the flair of young Shafali Verma at the top of the order and the experience of Shikha Pandey in bowling department. Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Women vs South Africa Women 5th ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 9 AM IST March 17 Wednesday

Indian spinners, save Rajeshwari Gayakwad (5 wickets from 4 matches), were a big let down on the slow tracks and that has played a big part in India’s series loss when the South Africans chased down 249 and 267 in the third and fourth matches. Also Read - Mithali Raj Creates Massive Record, Becomes First Woman Cricketer to Complete 7,000 ODI Runs

IND-W vs SA-W Full Squads

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase

Live Updates

  • 9:24 AM IST

    IND-W vs SA-W Live: A solid start from the two India openers Priya Punia and Smriti Mandhana in Lucknow. Punia got things underway with a four off the very first ball of the contest. Mandhana too opened her account with a boundary. India have scored 25/0 after five overs. Punia, with four fours to her name, is batting on 18 off 20 while Mandhana is on 6.

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Priya Punia and Smriti Mandhana are the two India openers. Shabnim Ismail will kickstart the proceedings for South Africa.

  • 8:59 AM IST

    Four changes for India: Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav are all sitting out. In their place, Jhulan Goswami, Monica Patel, D Hemalatha and C Pratyusha are playing.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    Two changes for South Africa: Ayabonga Khaka and Lizelle Lee are not playing this game. In their place, Sune Luus and Nadine de Klerk have been welcomed back into the playing XI.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma (wk), C Prathyusha, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel

  • 8:51 AM IST

    South Africa Playing XI: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Marizane Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune

  • 8:41 AM IST

    TOSS: South Africa women have won the toss and opted to field first against India in the fifth ODI.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    Good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between India and South Africa to be played in Lucknow. The series has already gone in the favour of the South African team which has an unassailable 3-1 lead. India have looked rusty and colourless. South Africa have been exact opposite. India did bounce back with an allround performance in the 2nd ODI after suffering a hammering in the series opener but that turned out to be a one-off show. But Mithali Raj and Co have one last chance to get boost their confidence and get in the right mindset ahead of the T20I series that starts from March 17, also to be played in Lucknow. Toss update coming up in few minutes. Stick with us through the day for all the latest updates.