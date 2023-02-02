Top Recommended Stories
India vs South Africa Women's T20 Tri-Series FINAL
India Women vs South Africa Women FINAL T20I Update: Brits Perishes, IND in Command. Just like their U-19 women's team, the senior team will be looking to win yet another trophy on South African soil.
LIVE Score and Updates India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series FINAL
East London, South Africa: India Women’s Cricket Team are in superb form in the ongoing Tri-Series involving South Africa and West Indies now the Final match has finally arrived. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India team has been in superb form as they are unbeaten in 4 matches they have played. They have got the better of the Windies twice and defeated South Africa once and the reverse fixture against the Proteas ended in a draw. Just like their U-19 women’s team, the senior team will be looking to win yet another trophy on South African soil.
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.
