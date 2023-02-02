  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series FINAL Score: Brits Perishes, IND in Command
live

LIVE India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series FINAL Score: Brits Perishes, IND in Command

India Women vs South Africa Women FINAL T20I Update: Brits Perishes, IND in Command. Just like their U-19 women's team, the senior team will be looking to win yet another trophy on South African soil. 

Published: February 2, 2023 8:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE India vs South Africa Women's T20 Tri-Series FINAL Score: Brits Perishes, IND in Command
LIVE India vs South Africa Women's T20 Tri-Series FINAL Score: Harmanpreet and Co Eye Series Win. (Image: BCCI Women- Twitter)

LIVE Score and Updates India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series FINAL

East London, South Africa: India Women’s Cricket Team are in superb form in the ongoing Tri-Series involving South Africa and West Indies now the Final match has finally arrived. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India team has been in superb form as they are unbeaten in 4 matches they have played. They have got the better of the Windies twice and defeated South Africa once and the reverse fixture against the Proteas ended in a draw. Just like their U-19 women’s team, the senior team will be looking to win yet another trophy on South African soil.

Also Read:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.

Live Updates

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: Goodall departs!!! India on fire! India have turned the tables! 8 overs gone, South Africa are now at 34/3. SA 34/3 (8)

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE IN-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT!! Tazmin Brits departs!! India have risen to the occasion and how! 6 overs gone, South Africa are now at 19/2. SA-W 19/2 (6)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series: 5 overs gone, South Africa are now at 15/1. It has been so far good for the visitors. India now have to carry on with the momentum. SA-W 15/1 (5)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT!! Wolvaardt departs!! Deepti Sharma draws first blood and a much needed one!! SA-W 7/1 (2.4)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: Good start from Deepti !! Maiden over to start and India need more of those as the game progresses. SA-W 0/0 (1)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: We are back for the run-chase. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits open innings for South Africa. Deepti Sharma has the new ball for India.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series: That’s it! India reach a total of 109/4 in 20 overs. Harleen Deol was the star of the innings has her well fought 46 propelled the Women in Blue past 100 runs. Will they be able to defend it? IND-W 109/4 (20)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT!! Harmanpreet departs!! Deepti Sharma has now made her way to the middle. Harleen Deol is well set in her 30s. She’ll be key for final flourish. IND-W 82/3 (17)

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: Harmanpreet and Harleen have come back in good pace but still the run-rate doesn’t look promising. 14 overs gone, India are now at 62/2. IND-W 62/2 (14)

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: India lose their second wicket!!! Mlaba picks up her second wicket and removes Jemimah Rodriges! The Women in Blue are now at 23/2 (7.3).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 2, 2023 8:27 PM IST