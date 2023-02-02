  • Home
live

India Women vs South Africa Women FINAL T20I Update: Jemimah Perishes, IND in Spot of Bother. Just like their U-19 women's team, the senior team will be looking to win yet another trophy on South African soil. 

Published: February 2, 2023 7:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE India vs South Africa Women's T20 Tri-Series FINAL Score: Harmanpreet and Co Eye Series Win. (Image: BCCI Women- Twitter)

East London, South Africa: India Women’s Cricket Team are in superb form in the ongoing Tri-Series involving South Africa and West Indies now the Final match has finally arrived. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India team has been in superb form as they are unbeaten in 4 matches they have played. They have got the better of the Windies twice and defeated South Africa once and the reverse fixture against the Proteas ended in a draw. Just like their U-19 women’s team, the senior team will be looking to win yet another trophy on South African soil.

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.

Live Updates

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: India lose their second wicket!!! Mlaba picks up her second wicket and removes Jemimah Rodriges! The Women in Blue are now at 23/2 (7.3).

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: 6 overs gone India are now at 19/1. India are building it up patiently after the early setback as the Women in Blue score 17 runs in the last 15 balls. IND-W 19/1 (6)

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: 3 overs into the first innings and the home-side are off to a brilliant start!! India have just managed to put up 2 runs in 18 balls. The Women in Blue are feeling the pressure early on. IND-W 2/1 (3)

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT!! Mandhana departs! We’ve already told that it’s not going to be cake-walk for the visitors and now down goes the first wicket and a big one. Mlaba strikes in her very first over. Harleen Deol is the new batter in. IND-W 1/1 (2)

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W Tri-Series FINAL: Brilliant opening over from Shabnim!! A maiden over in the very first over! Great piece of bowling! It’s not going to be a cake-walk for the Indians. IND-W 0/0 (1)

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W Tri-Series FINAL: We are done with the national anthems. India will be looking to set a good target. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues open innings for India. Shabman Ismael has the new ball for South Africa.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W Tri-Series FINAL: Laura Woolvardt | Preparation is key today, this is the last game before the World Cup, hopefully we’ll get a win today. It’s just about spending time out in the middle, if i do, I can take some confidence into the WC. Looking forward to what should be a terrific tournament starting in Cape Town.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W Tri-Series FINAL: India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W Tri-Series FINAL: South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W Tri-Series FINAL: TOSS UPDATE | India have won the toss and opted to bat first.

