LIVE SCORE INDW vs NZW One-Off T20I, Live Match Today Updates

Queenstown: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the one-off T20I match between India Women and New Zealand Women at John Davies Oval, Queenstown. Check the latest one-off T20I 2022 Live Score, T20I Live Match, India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I Live Score Today, NZ W vs IND W T20I Live Score, New Zealand Women vs India Women Live Cricket Score, one-off T20I Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here.

The Indian women’s cricket team will get to fine-tune its ODI World Cup preparations in a six-game limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand, beginning with the one-off T20 here on Wednesday. The one-off T20 is scheduled ahead of the five ODIs starting February 12. Though the team will be looking to win, it will also be approaching the 20-over game to get used to the conditions with the bigger goal for World Cup in mind.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin(w), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay

