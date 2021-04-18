DC vs PBKS 2021 IPL LIVE SCORE, Today’s CRICKET UPDATES Match 11

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 11 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL Live Score, IPL Match Live cricket updates here. You can also live the cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Mumbai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 11 of IPL 2021 between DC vs PBKS from Mumbai here. DC vs PBKS IPL Live Score and Updates: Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals have opted to field against Punjab Kings in match 11 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Mayank Agarwal and captain KL Rahul lead Punjab Kings breezy start against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. DC Skipper Rishabh Pant will aim to display better tactical acumen in tricky situations against an unpredictable Punjab Kings in what promises to be a battle of brittle middle-orders in a VIVO IPL 2021 match no. 11 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming into the ‘Northern Derby’ of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games. Despite that Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper. Pant, relatively inexperienced in terms of IPL captaincy, lost the plot in the last game where he didn’t finish his best bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s quota and instead used Tom Curran’s friendly medium pacers. The likely addition of Anrich Nortje in the playing XI will only bolster Pant’s bowling attack. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, suffered an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings with Deepak Chahar’s extra bounce and slight seam movement causing the damage. This was after a healthy 200 plus total in the opening game. So KL Rahul versus Kagiso Rabada and Chris Woakes bowling to Chris Gayle could be as enticing as Prithvi Shaw encountering the guile of Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan trying to unsettle a disciplined Arshdeep Singh. See the latest DC vs PBKS, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 12 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 19 Monday

Live Updates

  • 8:05 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today DC vs PBKS: FOUR! Powerfully hit by KL Rahul. This will release some pressure from the Punjab captain. Shortish and on off from R Ashwin, Rahul swings his blade at this and the ball runs away to the deep square leg fence. 50 up for Punjab Kings

  • 8:03 PM IST

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: PLAY AND A MISS! There is the ball that Lukman Meriwala was looking for and he gets it after 10 balls. A length ball, around off from Lukman, there is late movement as the ball nips away after hitting the deck, KL Rahul comes ahead and looks to push this one away, but misses. PBKS 43/0 in 4 overs vs DC at Wankhede

  • 7:58 PM IST

    FOUR! Another one! It’s raining boundaries here at Wankhede. Chris Woakes again errs in line and length and Mayank Agarwal makes him pay. Shortish and on the body from Woakes, pulled behind the short fine leg fielder now and another boundary. Punjab 34/0 in 2.5 overs vs Delhi

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Solid start by Punjab Kings openers!

  • 7:47 PM IST

    IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: SIX! That is smashed! 20 runs from Meriwala’s first over in IPL. Full on middle from Meriwala, Mayank Agarwal lofts it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Mayank takes full toll of the Free Hit! Punjab Kings 25/0 in 2 overs vs Delhi Capitals

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today Match: FOUR! Lovely shot! What a welcome for Lukman Meriwala in IPL! Full delivery on off from Meriwala, Rahul drives it through covers for a boundary. What a start to the over. PBKS 9/0 in 1.1 overs vs DC at Wankhede

  • 7:41 PM IST

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! Nice shot! Full on middle from Chris Woakes, Rahul flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. The first boundary of the game and the birthday boy gets off the mark here! Punjab 4/0 in 0.4 overs vs Delhi

  • 7:35 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates DC vs PBKS: We are all set to begin. Delhi Capitals players are out in the middle. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will open the innings for Punjab Kings. Chris Woakes will start the proceedings for Delhi. Here we go!

  • 7:27 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant wins Toss, DC elect to field vs Punjab!