MI vs KKR LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 34 UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 34 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 34 of IPL 2021 between MI vs KKR from Abu Dhabi here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Venkatesh Iyer (53) and Rahul Tripathi (73 not out) hammer important half-centuries to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in 156 chase in match 34 of IPL 2021. Earlier, KKR spinners and pace bowling duo of Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna restricted Mumbai to a below-par 155/6 in 20 overs. TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians in match 34 of IPL 2021. See the latest MI vs KKR, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look for inspiration from skipper Rohit, who returns to action, when they take on a rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi. Check Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)