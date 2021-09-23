MI vs KKR LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 34 UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 34 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 34 of IPL 2021 between MI vs KKR from Abu Dhabi here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi slam imporatant half-centuries to lead Kolkata Knight Riders’ charge against Mumbai Indians in 156 chase in match 34 of IPL 2021. Jasprit Bumrah picked up the big wicket of Shubman Gill (13) as Mumbai dent Kolkta’s breezy start in 156 chase in match 34 of IPL 2021 on Thursday. TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians in match 34 of IPL 2021. See the latest MI vs KKR, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look for inspiration from skipper Rohit, who returns to action, when they take on a rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai were without the services of Rohit and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as both were rested as a precautionary measure due to having niggles. Check Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - BLR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 24 Friday

Also Read - IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sherfane Rutherford to Leave Bio-Bubble After Father's Demise
Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma Creates Another Record, Becomes First Player to Score 1000 Runs Against a Team

Live Updates

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Match: SIX! Nothing can stop Kolkata from winning. Rahul Chahar bowls a loopy ball, on middle. Rahul Tripathi slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Rahul is making batting look so easy. Moves onto 61 off just 33.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MATCH, MI vs KKR LIVE: OUT! TIMBER! Jasprit Bumrah removes Venkatesh Iyer for 53. Bumrah alone making things happen here for Mumbai! A slower ball from Burmah, on a length and around leg. Iyer clears his front leg and looks to heave it but is too early into his shot. The ball rattles through and hits the stumps. An excellent innings from Iyer comes to an end. Kolkata 128/2 in 11.5 overs vs Mumbai (155/6)

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Rahul Tripathi Shines vs Mumbai

  • 10:49 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, MI vs KKR LIVE: SIX! FIFTY FOR RAHUL TRIPATHI! Nothing can go wrong for Kolkata it seems. Even edges are going for sixes. Full in length from Bumrah, way outside off. Rahul Tripathi shuffles across and looks to paddle-scoop but miscues. The ball goes off the leading edge over running Krunal Pandya at third man. That’s fifty as well for Rahul Tripathi. Kolkata Knight Riders 123/1 in 11.1 overs vs Mumbai Indians (155/6)

  • 10:47 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: 14 from the over everything seems to be going in Kolkata’s way at the moment. FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! Some extra pace from Bumrah! A short ball, on the middle. Venkatesh Iyer looks to pull but misses. The keeper fails to catch it and the ball runs away behind him for a boundary. Kolkata 111/1 in 10 overs vs Mumbai (155/6)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    MI vs KKR Live Score Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Big hit! Full and on middle from Krunal Pandya, Rahul Tripathi advances down the track and smacks it over long on for a maximum. A boundary and a six and Kolkata are annihilating Mumbai here in Abu Dhabi. KKR 97/1 in 9 overs vs MI (155/6)

  • 10:41 PM IST

  • 10:33 PM IST

    MI vs KKR LIVE SCORE Today, IPL 2021: FOUR! Excellent batting from Venkatesh Iyer. Floated it up, outside off. Iyer dabs it through short third man. Jasprit Bumrah gives it a chase but the ball wins the race to the boundary. Kolkata Knight Riders 85/1 in 8 overs vs Mumbai Indians (155/6)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY MATCH, MI vs KKR LIVE: SIX! Venkatesh Iyer is batting on a different pitch it seems. Krunal Pandya tosses it up, on the middle and leg. Iyer shimmies down the track and has no hesitation to smack that over deep mid-wicket. A maximum is a result. Knight Riders 73/1 in 6.5 overs vs Indians (155/6)

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Strategic time-Out! Despite losing Shubman Gill in the Powerplay, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi are looking on a song and have batted brilliantly till now. While the pacers of Mumbai are finding it difficult to get into the game, they have to pick wickets, or else these two will take away the game.