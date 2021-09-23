MI vs KKR LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 34 UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 34 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 34 of IPL 2021 between MI vs KKR from Abu Dhabi here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Quinton de Kock (55) and Ishan Kishan (14) fall in quick succession as Kolkata Knight Riders spoil Mumbai Indians strong start in match 34 of IPL 2021 on Thursday. Kieron Pollard holds the key for defending champions MI. Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine picked up the big wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma (33) and Suryakumar Yadav to spoil Mumbai’s start  TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians in match 34 of IPL 2021. See the latest MI vs KKR, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look for inspiration from skipper Rohit, who returns to action, when they take on a rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai were without the services of Rohit and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as both were rested as a precautionary measure due to having niggles. Check Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 35: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 24 Friday

Live Updates

  • 9:28 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates, MI vs KKR LIVE: OUT! RUN OUT! Great stuff from Lockie Ferguson. Kieron Pollard is gone for 21. Length ball outside off, Kieron Pollard hits it straight towards covers. Eoin Morgan collects the ball and throws it in one motion to Lockie Ferguson. He has all the time in the world as Kieron Pollard was never going to make it to the other end and clips the bails off. This is turning out to be a brilliant final over for Kolkata.

  • 9:25 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL, MI vs KKR LIVE Match: SIX! That is dispatched! Short and on middle from Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya hammers it all the way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Mumbai 148/4 in 18.3 overs vs Kolkata

  • 9:21 PM IST

  • 9:21 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! KABOOM! Pollard takes the charge now. Krishna serves a back-of-a-length ball on off. Pollard stays back and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. A boundary to follow up from Pollard. Lucky, but the big Trinidadian will take it. A length ball, around middle and off from Krishna, Pollard looks to pull it away. The ball takes the inside edge, skips past the stumps and goes through the gap between the keeper and short fine leg. The ball races away to the boundary. Mumbai Indians 138/4 in 17.5 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 9:18 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, MI vs KKR Match 34: OUT! CAUGHT! Ishan Kishan goes back after a cameo. Lockie Ferguson strikes for KKR. Kishan could not continue for long. Ferguson comes back into the attack and gets into the wickets column. He serves a short ball and on off. Kishan hangs back and pulls it over the leg side looking to go big. But he does not get the connection he was looking for. The ball goes high in the air off the toe end of the bat towards long-on. Andre Russell calls for the catch, he comes running forward and takes it sharply. MI 120/4 in 16.3 overs vs KKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 9:09 PM IST

    Krishna’s 2nd Wicket Rocks Mumbai – De Kock Departs

  • 9:09 PM IST

    MI vs KKR Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Kieron Pollard gets off the mark with a boundary. A yorker-length ball, on the middle. Pollard stays inside the crease and flicks it through mid-wicket. Lockie Ferguson covers a lot of ground to his left from deep square leg. He puts in a dive but could not keep the ball in play. The ball ends up in the boundary. Mumbai 119/3 in 16 overs vs Kolkata

  • 9:06 PM IST

    SIX! BANG! Andre Russell is being taken for a ride in this game. This time it is Ishan Kishan. Russell serves a short ball, on the middle and Kishan hangs back and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum. These are valuable runs for Mumbai Indians. MI 113/3 in 15.1 overs vs KKR

  • 9:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL, MI vs KKR LIVE Match 34: OUT! TAKEN! Prasidh Krishna to Quinton De Kock for 55. Krishna gets the big wicket, a second one of the night for this young speedster! Krishna deceives de Kock by serving it slow and outside off, asking him to hit. Quinton de Kock rocks back and pulls it hard but straight to mid-wicket where the ball sticks in the hands of Sunil Narine. A slight pressure in the dugout of Mumbai. Indians 106/3 in 15 overs vs Knight Riders

  • 8:56 PM IST