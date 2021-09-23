MI vs KKR LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 34 UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 34 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 34 of IPL 2021 between MI vs KKR from Abu Dhabi here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Quinton de Kock (55) and Ishan Kishan (14) fall in quick succession as Kolkata Knight Riders spoil Mumbai Indians strong start in match 34 of IPL 2021 on Thursday. Kieron Pollard holds the key for defending champions MI. Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine picked up the big wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma (33) and Suryakumar Yadav to spoil Mumbai's start TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians in match 34 of IPL 2021. See the latest MI vs KKR, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look for inspiration from skipper Rohit, who returns to action, when they take on a rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai were without the services of Rohit and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as both were rested as a precautionary measure due to having niggles. Check Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)