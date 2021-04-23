PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 17 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 17 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Courtesy – Rohit Sharma's 63 and Suryakumar Yadav's 33 – Mumbai Indians score 131/6 in 20 overs vs Punjab in IPL 2021 match 17 at Chepauk. Mohammed Shami removes MI captain Rohit Sharma for 63 and Ravi Bishnoi snared the big-wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 33 as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians on Friday. PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat versus Mumbai Indians. Ishan Kishan's struggle at the crease comes to an end as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians badly at the start. Mumbai would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency while Punjab would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match no. 17 on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. It is still early days in this year's IPL but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team, which has more than one issue to resolve, especially its composition.

Live Updates

  • 9:28 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: Right from the word go, Punjab Kings were on the money. Started off with Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda in the Powerplay and that worked brilliantly. They choked the runs and Hooda also got de Kock. Ravi Bishnoi then did his job in the middle phase. Shami and Arshdeep Singh finished things on a high for them. Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav did get Mumbai back into the game with a good stand but they needed one of them to bat long. That was not the case as Both fell at the wrong time. Mumbai couldn’t finish well but will happy to finish where they are after the start they got.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Punjab restrict Mumbai for 131/6 at Chepauk!

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Ravi Bishnoi says the wicket is sticky, it is not easy to hit the spinners and his team has bowled well. Adds the good length area is the area to bowl. States bowling wide outside off is not the way to go and you need to be more on the stumps. Ends by saying, that he feels his team can chase this down.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: A single to end! Six from the final over and a wicket too. Outstanding from Shami. The last ball is hit down to long on for one. Ravi Bishnoi says the wicket is sticky, it is not easy to hit the spinners and his team has bowled well. Adds the good length area is the area to bowl. States bowling wide outside off is not the way to go and you need to be more on the stumps. Ends by saying, that he feels his team can chase this down. Mumbai Indians 131/6 in 20 overs vs Punjab Kings at Chepauk | Rohit 63, Suryakumar 33; Shami 2/21, Bishnoi

  • 9:14 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score and Updates: Mohammed Shami removes Krunal Pandya for 3. This is magical over so far from Shami! Gets a wicket now! That though is a superb catch. Shorter and outside off, Pandya lifts it over covers. The fielder in the deep. Mumbai 130/6 in 19.5 overs vs Punjab at Chepauk

  • 9:11 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Arshdeep Singh removes Hardik Pandya for 1. Good execution by Arshdeep Singh! Slower ball, full in length and outside off, Hardik Pandya looks to go over long-off but doesn’t get hold of it. Ends up giving an easy catch to Deepak Hooda there. Mumbai Indians 123/5 in 18.5 overs vs Punjab Kings

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Rohit is gone, Punjab strike big towards death!

  • 9:06 PM IST

    SIX! Powerful stroke from Pollard! Length ball, outside off from Arshdeep Singh, Kieron Pollard waits for it and then smacks it over the long off fence. Mumbai need a few more of these from him. MI 120/4 in 18.1 overs vs PBKS at Chepauk

  • 9:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! Taken! Mohammed Shami removes Rohit Sharma for 63. There is the wicket Punjab desperately wanted. Rohit is a goner. Punjab finishing strongly here. A low full toss on the pads from Shami, Rohit flicks it nicely but flat. Long boundaries here and he holes out to the man at deep square leg. Rohit was the key if Mumbai needed to get upto 150. Looks very tough now. Mumbai Indians 112/4 in 17.3 overs vs Punjab Kings

  • 8:58 PM IST

    PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Score Online: FOUR BYES! That has beaten everyone and everything! Googly, lands outside off and turns back in. Kieron Pollard misses it altogether and the ball goes just past the stumps. Rahul fails to collect it and the ball runs to the fence. Mumbai 111/3 in 16.5 overs vs Punjab