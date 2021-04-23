PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 17 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL 2021 match 17 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 17 of IPL 2021 Live Score between PBKS vs MI from Mumbai here. See the latest PBKS vs MI, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Courtesy – Rohit Sharma’s 63 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 33 – Mumbai Indians score 131/6 in 20 overs vs Punjab in IPL 2021 match 17 at Chepauk. Mohammed Shami removes MI captain Rohit Sharma for 63 and Ravi Bishnoi snared the big-wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 33 as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians on Friday. PBKS vs MI 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat versus Mumbai Indians.. Ishan Kishan’s struggle at the crease comes to an end as Punjab Kings hurt Mumbai Indians badly at the start. Mumbai would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency while Punjab would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match no. 17 on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. It is still early days in this year’s IPL but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team, which has more than one issue to resolve, especially its composition. Check Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021: Consistency is an Issue - Gautam Gambhir on Sanju Samson