IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, PBKS vs RR Match 32 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 32 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. OUT! Chetan Sakariya and Rahul Tewatia picked up important wickets of KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) as Rajasthan Royals dent Punjab Kings’ charge in 186 chase in match 32 of IPL 2021. Pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up his first five-wicket haul as Punjab Kings hurt Rajasthan Royals in the death overs. Arshdeep picked up the big wickets of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi to dent Rajasthan’s charge in Dubai. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of IPL 2021. Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis’s explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle’s power and KL Rahul’s finesse when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.  The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 32 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs RR from Dubai here. See the latest PBKS vs RR, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: Mohammed Shami Takes 50 Scalps for Punjab Kings

Live Updates

  • 11:31 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! SHOT! That is a monster of a shot. Clean stroke from Pooran. Around off and middle from Mustafizur Rahman, on a length, Nicholas Pooran pumps this one all the way over deep mid-wicket. This is the highest score of Nicholas Pooran in the Indian Premier League 2021, so far. PBKS 167/2 in 16.4 overs vs RR (185)

  • 11:26 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR 2021 LIVE SCORE, IPL Live: Strategic Time-Out! 32 needed more off 24 balls and it’s turning out to be a pretty straightforward chase for Punjab. They did lose their openers in quick succession but Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have batted sensibly so far. Rajasthan need wickets in a heap to get back in this match. Can they do it? Here is Mustafizur Rahman to operate after the break…

  • 11:25 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR LIVE: FOUR! Spoils a good over! Kartik Tyagi serves a half-volley around off, Markram shows the full face of his bat and crunches it down the ground for a boundary. No chance for long-off. 38 needed off 30 balls. Punjab 148/2 in 15 overs vs Rajasthan (185)

  • 11:16 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, PBKS vs RR LIVE: SIX! Hammered away! 16 runs from the over – poor captaincy from Sanju Samson! That’s a mighty fine shot from Nicholas Pooran. Shortish and around off from Riyan Parag, Pooran latches onto it and launches it over long-on. 44 needed off 36 balls. Kings 142/2 in 14 overs vs Royals (185)

  • 11:09 PM IST

  • 11:08 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR 2021 LIVE SCORECARD, IPL Live Match: OUT! Caught! Rahul Tewatia removes Mayank Agarwal for 67. Both the set batsmen dismissed and Rajasthan Royals can sense a small opening now. Tewatia gives this one a good flight and serves it on a fuller length outside off, Mayank probably was looking for an inside-out shot over extra cover but all he manages is a thick outside edge on his shot. Ends up slicing it to deep point where Liam Livingstone completes the catch. 60 needed off 42 balls. Punjab 126/2 in 13 overs vs Rajasthan (185)

  • 11:04 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! Caught at short third man! Chetan Sakariya removes Kl Rahul for 49. Rahul runs out of his luck. Three dropped catches earlier but this one has been accepted by the fielder. Another opener gets dismissed on 49 in this match. Chetan Sakariya serves it a bit short around off and takes it away with the angle, KL Rahul rocks back to cut but it finds the outer half of the blade and goes straight to Kartik Tyagi. He hangs on to the catch and finally, Rajasthan have a breakthrough. Can they capitalize? 66 needed off 49 balls. PBKS 120/1 in 12 overs vs RR (185)

  • 11:02 PM IST

    5th 100+ partnership between Rahul & Agarwal in IPL

  • 11:02 PM IST

    7 from the over, tidy from Lomror! Quicker one, short and around off, Mayank Agarwal shapes up for an inside-out shot but then flat-bats it through point for a couple. 73 needed off 54 balls. Punjab Kings 113/0 in 11 overs vs Rajasthan Royals (185)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! 25 off the 10th over and Punjab Kings are cruising at the moment! Outside off this time, it is served on a length by the Saffa, Mayank just calmly plays the inside-out shot over covers and gets a boundary. 80 more needed from 60 balls!