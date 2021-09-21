IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, PBKS vs RR Match 32 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 32 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up his first five-wicket haul as Punjab Kings hurt Rajasthan Royals in the death overs of match 32 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Arshdeep picked up the big wickets of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi to dent Rajasthan's charge in Dubai. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of IPL 2021. Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis's explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle's power and KL Rahul's finesse when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons. Here's the live cricket blog of match 32 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs RR from Dubai here. See the latest PBKS vs RR, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here.

For skipper KL Rahul, who has been a prime performer in IPL, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team with guidance from Anil Kumble, who will also want to prove his mettle as a franchise coach.