IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, PBKS vs RR Match 32 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 32 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up his first five-wicket haul as Punjab Kings hurt Rajasthan Royals in the death overs of match 32 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Arshdeep picked up the big wickets of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi to dent Rajasthan's charge in Dubai. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of IPL 2021. Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis's explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle's power and KL Rahul's finesse when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.  The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons.

Live Updates

  • 10:05 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Free Hit goes for a boundary. Full toss around off from Kartik Tyagi, KL Rahul hangs back inside the crease and tries for a smashing shot across the line. It takes the outer half and flies wide of the point. Punjab 15/0 in 2.4 overs vs Rajasthan (185)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR 2021 LIVE SCORECARD, IPL Live Match: Brilliant first over from Mustafizur Rahman – 4 from it. Use of the wrists from Mayank Agarwal on this occasion. Slower and fuller around middle from Fiz, Agarwal helps it wide of mid-on and rotates the strike. Punjab Kings 4/0 in 1 over vs Rajasthan Royals (185)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR LIVE: Welcome back for the chase! The Rajasthan players are in a huddle at the moment. These two teams had played out a thriller in the first leg of the tournament (in India) and if Punjab Kings get a good start then we can expect the same battle tonight in Dubai. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are at the crease. Rahul will take the strike. Mustafizur Rahman will open the attack for the Royals. Off we go!

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Arshdeep Brings Punjab ‘Back Into The Contest’

  • 9:40 PM IST

    IPL Live Score and Updates, PBKS vs RR LIVE: Right. 186 is what Punjab need to win. They have the tools required in the arsenal to chase this total down, but they will need to start with a bang. Rajasthan will not be too pleased with how they ended, but now, their bowlers have their work cut out for them. An exciting second essay awaits. Stay tuned for the run chase.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals 185-All Out vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

  • 9:39 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR Live Score 2021, IPL LIVE: Mahipal Lomror comes up for a quick chat! He starts by expressing his disappointment that he could not finish the job but overall he is happy with his batting. Tells that when he went to bat, their plan was to get to 200 and that was their target. Shares that he was attacking the ball falling in his area. Mentions that he has not changed his batting a lot but the confidence shown by the team management has helped him. Feels that 185 would be enough as they have some good bowlers in their ranks.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    IPL Live Updates Today, PBKS vs RR LIVE: The openers of Rajasthan displayed their intent and the other batters followed suit, which is why the team in Pink have been able to post such a strong total. Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal were in an attacking mindset, right from ball one, as they stitched a 54-run stand, well inside the Powerplay, before Lewis departed. Sanju Samson fell for a cheap score too, but Jaiswal and Livingstone brought things back on track with a 51-run stand, but the Englishman did not hang around for long. Jaiswal too, who was closing in on his 50, missed out by just, getting out on 49. Mahipal Lomror decided to shoulder responsibility and he went hard towards the end with a 17-ball 43, but Rajasthan kept losing wickets and failed to finish with a bang.

  • 9:33 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! Arshdeep Singh completes his five-for on the final ball of Rajasthan’s innings! Top effort from him. A yorker around off at 132.1 kph, Kartik Tyagi has a big swing of his bat at it but he fails to dig it out and the stumps behind are destroyed. A really good batting display by Rajasthan has seen them end on a total of 185! Though, they will be disappointed that they could not end things on a bright note as they lost the plot slightly towards the end and would feel that they are around 20-25 runs short of what they would have envisioned. Punjab pulled things back really nicely and walk back with a strut in their step. Rajasthan Royals 185-all out vs Punjab Kings | Jaiswal 49, Lomror 43; Arshdeep 5/32

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, Match 32 LIVE: OUT! Caught and bowled! Another wicket for Arshdeep Singh, his fourth of the evening. This is his best bowling effort in the League. Slower one, a touch short and angling in around off, Chetan Sakariya turns inside the crease to heave it over the leg side but only manages a top edge. Arshdeep Singh runs across to his left and completes the catch easily. Rajasthan 185/9 in 19.5 overs vs Punjab