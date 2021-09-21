IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, PBKS vs RR Match 32 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 32 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Pacer Arshdeep Singh provides the first breakthrough for Punjab Kings in match 32 of IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals as debutant opener Evin Lewis departs for a well-made 36 off 21 balls. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Tuesday. Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis's explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle's power and KL Rahul's finesse when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons. More so for Punjab Kings, the only team that has lacked any kind of stability over the 14 seasons of IPL with captains and coaches being changed like musical chairs.

For skipper KL Rahul, who has been a prime performer in IPL, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team with guidance from Anil Kumble, who will also want to prove his mettle as a franchise coach.