IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, PBKS vs RR Match 32 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 32 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Pacer Arshdeep Singh provides the first breakthrough for Punjab Kings in match 32 of IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals as debutant opener Evin Lewis departs for a well-made 36 off 21 balls.  IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Tuesday. Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis's explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle's power and KL Rahul's finesse when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.  The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons. More so for Punjab Kings, the only team that has lacked any kind of stability over the 14 seasons of IPL with captains and coaches being changed like musical chairs. Here's the live cricket blog of match 32 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs RR from Dubai here. See the latest PBKS vs RR, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here.

For skipper KL Rahul, who has been a prime performer in IPL, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team with guidance from Anil Kumble, who will also want to prove his mettle as a franchise coach. Check Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 8:23 PM IST

    Debutant Porel Strikes, Samson Departs!

  • 8:23 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR 2021 LIVE SCORECARD, IPL Live Score: SIX! Dismissed! Rashid has struggled with his length so far. Serves a long hop on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal picks the length in a flash, immediately drops his weight on the back foot, and pulls it massively over mid-wicket. Royals 84/2 in 8.4 overs vs Kings

  • 8:22 PM IST

    IPL Live Updates Today, PBKS vs RR LIVE: Oooohhhhhhh! Not a pretty sight. Not a pretty sight, at all. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been hit just around his box and he is in some pain. The physio rushes out to the middle. Let’s hope he is okay to continue. However, Liam Livingstone finishes the over with a bang. This Englishman has been on fire of late with the bat and this shot shows his prime form. Although slightly edgy, the Englishman was in full control. Ishan Porel delivers it on a length and outside off, Liam slices it wide of backward point and fetches a boundary. Rajasthan 76/2 in 8 overs vs Punjab

  • 8:16 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Ishan Porel removes Sanju Samson for 4. Porel has redeemed himself with the big wicket of Rajasthan captain. A fantastic bowling change from KL Rahul and it’s an excellent catch too by him. Not a wicket-taking delivery, short and wide outside off, Samson tries to slam it over point but there is some extra bounce and it takes the outside edge. The ball flies to the right of KL who times his jump to perfection to pluck it with one hand. Massive blow for the Royals! RR 68/2 in 7.1 overs vs PBKS in Dubai

  • 8:12 PM IST

    ‘Man With The Golden Arm’ – ARSHDEEP SINGH!

  • 8:11 PM IST

    IPL Live Score 2021 Today, PBKS vs RR LIVE: SIX! The plan is clear from the Royals, they will attack the leg spinner. Full and floated from Adil Rashid, around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal latches onto it and towers it handsomely over long-off. When he is on a song, he is a privilege to watch. Royals 69/1 in 6.5 overs vs Kings

  • 8:09 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs RR LIVE Match: Sadly for him, he departed in the last over of the Powerplay. Nevertheless, he and Yashasvi Jaiswal have given them a great start. Punjab Kings were under the pump for most of the Powerplay, but, with one wicket taken, they will look to build on the same and keep taking wickets. Also, Adil Rashid has been introduced into the attack…

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! Gone! Arshdeep Singh removes Evin Lewis for 36. Massive wicket for Punjab because Lewis was going bonkers here in Dubai. Arshdeep strikes and has a big smile on his face. He bowls a very full and around off, slower in pace and that has deceived the batsman. Lewis mistimes his attempted aerial shot to extra cover where Mayank Agarwal takes a fine low catch with a dive. The 55-run opening stand has been broken. Rajasthan Royals 55/1 in 5.4 overs vs Punjab Kings

  • 8:06 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR 2021 Live Score IPL Updates: FOUR! 50 up for Rajasthan Royals! They have started off really well here! This is floated too from Deepak Hooda, fuller, around middle and leg, Evin Lewis gets low and sweeps this in-between square leg and short fine leg. Boundary again. 13 from the over!

  • 8:04 PM IST

