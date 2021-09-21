IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, PBKS vs RR Match 32 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 32 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Pacers – Kartik Tyagi (2/29) Mustafizur Rahman shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by narrowest of margins – 2 runs – to clinch an impressive victory in match 32 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday. OUT! Chetan Sakariya and Rahul Tewatia picked up important wickets of KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) as Rajasthan Royals dent Punjab Kings' charge in 186 chase in match 32 of IPL 2021. Pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up his first five-wicket haul as Punjab Kings hurt Rajasthan Royals in the death overs. Arshdeep picked up the big wickets of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi to dent Rajasthan's charge in Dubai. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of IPL 2021. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: Kartik Tyagi's Last Over Heroics Script Incredible 2-Run Win For Rajasthan Royals Against Punjab Kings