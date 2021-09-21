IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, PBKS vs RR Match 32 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 32 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 12:54 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates, PBKS vs RR LIVE: Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals, says that they kept on believing, and somewhere they had that fight left. Shares that he kept the overs of Kartik Tyagi and Mustafizur Rahman for the backend and it worked out. Adds that when you win the game, every decision you make turns out to be the right decision and he always keeps his faith in his bowlers. Tells that Kartik was confident about his wide yorkers and their field setting was good too. Opines that 185 was a good score on this deck and if they could have been better on the field, they could have won the game early.

  • 12:53 AM IST

    KARTIK TYAGI – PLAYER OF THE MATCH!

  • 12:11 AM IST

    KL Rahul, the skipper of Punjab Kings, says that it is a tough one to swallow and says that they have experienced games like these before. Adds that they will look to learn and handle pressure better. Says that sometimes under pressure, when the target is achievable, you try to finish things quickly, and maybe the pressure gets to you. On Arshdeep and Shami, KL replies that they bowled really well and pulled things back very nicely. Mentions that it was good that he, Mayank Agarwal, and Aiden Markram got some runs and hopes that it will help them going forward.

  • 12:01 AM IST

    IPL Live Updates Today, PBKS vs RR LIVE: A hard loss to swallow for Punjab. This game was in their bag and there was no way Rajasthan would have stolen it. But they did the unimaginable. It was a stiff chase for Punjab but their reliable openers raised a century partnership to make things easy. KL Rahul was very lucky during his stay as he was dropped thrice and he went on to provide Punjab with a quick start. He was the aggressor initially and Mayank Agarwal took his time to settle down. Once Agarwal was set, he played some extraordinary shots and put Punjab in a commanding position. The Pink team did get a sniff after dismissing both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in quick succession but the quickfire stand between Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram almost closed the doors of a comeback for them.

  • 12:00 AM IST

    Kartik Tyagi (2/29), you superstar! He has shell-shocked Punjab. 4 needed off the last 6 balls and Punjab have lost by 2 runs. Complete shambles! You don’t see that happening often but with Punjab, it’s becoming a norm. KL Rahul cannot believe it. His team has imploded. It’s a shocker, to say the least for Punjab Kings.

  • 11:55 PM IST

    Punjab Implode, Rajasthan Win

  • 11:55 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: RAJASTHAN ROYALS HAVE DONE IT! What a superb over from young Kartik Tyagi. He is the reason that Rajasthan have gone past the finish line. They have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Punjab Kings just need 4 off the final over but they have failed to win this game. A full ball, almost a yorker, outside off, Allen tries to dig this one out but misses. Rajasthan Royals (185) Beat Punjab Kings (183/4) by 2 runs in match 32 of IPL 2021. Mayank Agarwal 67, KL Rahul 49; Kartik Tyagi 2/29, Mustafizur Rahman 0/30

  • 11:50 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, PBKS vs RR LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! WOW! What a game this is turning out to be! Another wicket and Rajasthan are in the driving seat now. On a length from Kartik Tyagi, wider outside off again, Deepak Hooda reaches out and looks to play this to the off side but the ball takes the outside edge and Sanju Samson is not going to drop this. 3 more needed on the last ball! Punjab 183/4 in 19.5 overs vs Rajasthan (185)

  • 11:42 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR 2021 LIVE SCORECARD, IPL Live Match: OUT! CAUGHT! Kartik Tyagi removes Nicholas Pooran for 32. Is there a twist in the game? Pooran loses his wicket at the very end of the innings and he fails to close the game out for his side. A fuller ball, slanting across the southpaw, Pooran just looks to guide this to the offside but only manages a thin outside edge, which is gobbled up by Sanju Samson behind the sticks. 3 more needed in 3 balls!

  • 11:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Top stuff from Mustafizur Rahman – 4 singles from the penultimate over. Great stop by Chetan Sakariya! Saved a certain boundary there. A touch short, slower in pace again, on middle, Aiden Markram moves to the leg side and looks to cut this one away. He only manages an outside edge, which goes to the right of the keeper. Samson flies, but fails to grab it. It deflects behind and Sakariya dives to his left at short third man to stop the racing ball. PBKS 182/2 in 19 overs, need 4 runs to win vs RR (185)