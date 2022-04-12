LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score

CSK beat RCB by 23 runs.

Maheesh Theekshana gets his 4th wicket in this innings. RCB have lost their way in the chase.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai are holding the fort for RCB in this chase. This is certainly not over. Faf du Plessis-Virat Kohli depart early in chase of 216. Glenn Maxwell joins Anuj Rawat in the middle. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 216 to win.

Chennai Super Kings finish at 215-4 after 20 overs.

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa miss out on individual hundreds. Although, Both these batters ensured CSK reach a humungous total at the end of 20 overs.

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa are counter-attacking the RCB bowlers well.

Moeen Ali departs courtesy of a brilliant run-out by Suyash Prabhudessai. Shivam Dube comes out to bat. Josh Hazlewood draws first blood as Ruturaj Gaikwad poor continues. Moeen Ali joins Robin Uthappa in the middle.

RCB have won the toss and captain Faf du Plessis has elected to bowl first. Josh Hazlewood will make his debut for the franchise along with Suyash Prabhudesai. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja revealed at the toss that he was looking to bowl first as well. CSK are playing the same team.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

