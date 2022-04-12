LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score

Faf du Plessis-Virat Kohli depart early in chase of 216. Glenn Maxwell joins Anuj Rawat in the middle. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 216 to win. Also Read - Arjuna Ranatunga Takes A Dig at Sri Lankan Players For Playing in IPL. Here's Why

Chennai Super Kings finish at 215-4 after 20 overs.

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa miss out on individual hundreds. Although, Both these batters ensured CSK reach a humungous total at the end of 20 overs.

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa are counter-attacking the RCB bowlers well. 

Moeen Ali departs courtesy of a brilliant run-out by Suyash Prabhudessai. Shivam Dube comes out to bat. Josh Hazlewood draws first blood as Ruturaj Gaikwad poor continues. Moeen Ali joins Robin Uthappa in the middle.

RCB have won the toss and captain Faf du Plessis has elected to bowl first. Josh Hazlewood will make his debut for the franchise along with Suyash Prabhudesai. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja revealed at the toss that he was looking to bowl first as well. CSK are playing the same team. 

Playing XI: 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Live Updates

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: OUT!!! Faf du Plessis holes to out long-on boundary. Maheesh Theekshana gets his first wicket in his IPL career. A typical Dhoni move to bring spinner against Faf. Bangalore 14-1 after 3 overs.

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of second innings of match no. 22 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Moeen Ali bowled a magnificent over to start with. Mukesh Choudhary given the new ball. 11 runs off the 2nd over. Bangalore 11-0 after 2 overs.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: IN THE AIR!!! Two runs taken. OUT!!! Shivam Dube just misses out on his hundred. Chennai finishes on 215-3 after 20 overs.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: SIX!!! Incredible hitting from Shivam Dube. The audacity with which he has played some shots is just incredible. Hazlewood makes a good comeback with two back dots. Chennai 213-3 after 19.4 overs.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Akash Deep is struggling to complete the over at the moment. FULL TOSS!!! on the last delivery but no damage done by Robin Uthappa. Chennai 187-2 after 193-2 after 18.1 overs.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: SIX!!! Massive from Shivam Dube. That was not a bad ball but it was played with incredible power. Shivam Dube is batting at 64(35) with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Akash Deep bowling has been ordinary. SIX!!! Another maximum. RCB is surely missing the services of Harshal Patel. Chennai 183-4 after 17.5 overs.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: OUT!!! Mohammed Siraj finally gets a breakthrough. OH NO!! Siraj has overstepped. FREEHIT!!! But no damage done. This will surely come back to haunt Siraj. Chennai now 163-2 after 17 overs.

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: FOUR!!! Shot and 50 for Shivam Dube. He has been incredible till now. SIX!!! Robin Uthappa is on a mission today for Chennai. This has been procession by the CSK batters. Chennai now 161-2 after 16.3 overs.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: SIX!!! What a shot from Shivam Dube. He has been a valuable addition to Chennai Super Kings side. He is striking it so well for the side. Just as we speak, Another skier! CSK 107-2 after 13.2 overs.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: RUNOUT!!! Comedy of errors on the field. A sensational run-out by Suyash Prabhudesai. Shivam Dube comes in to bat and joins the settled Robin Uthappa. Can he stable CSK’s innings? Chennai 48-2 after 8.3 overs