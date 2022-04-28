LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Score and Match Updates

Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant , David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel

Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: IN THE AIR!!! Just evades Shreyas Iyer at mid wicket and crosses the boundary. David Warner is continuing where he left in Punjab. DROPPED!!! Aaron Finch drops Lalit Yadav at mid on. Will it prove costly? Stay tuned for live updates. DC 46-2 after 5.4 overs.

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Why Tim Southee has not been given the ball till now? With the new ball, he can be the most destructive bowler in the KKR line up. FOUR!!! Welcome to the crease Southee. Overpitched from him and gets dispatched by Warner. DC 30-2 after 3.1 overs.

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: OUT!!! Perfect start from Umesh Yadav. Prithvi Shaw departs for a duck. It was an excellent catch from Umesh too. EDGED!!! Umesh almost gets Mitchell Marsh on the next ball. This is special stuff from the war horse. FOUR!!! Warner pounces on the last ball. DC 11-1 after 1 over.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Don’t GO ANYWHERE!!! Live action resumes soon. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw will look to start well against the pair of Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee. On the other hand, KKR will eye early inroads.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Mustafizur Rahman has bowled an excellent 20th over to keep KKR below 150. OUT!!! Yorker and brutal one for Tim Southee. Mutafizur Rahman on a hat trick. He just misses out. KKR finish on 146-9 after 20 overs.

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Nitish Rana blitzkrieg in the last over against Lalit Yadav might have given KKR sigh of relief. Giving Lalit the 17th over was a bit of error in judgement for Rishabh Pant who has not put a foot wrong today till now. KKR 123-6 after 17.4 overs.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh have to find a way to score quick runs. They are the last recognised pair in this line up. Rinku showed his prowess in the last match and Nitish is well set batting on 30 off 20 balls. Will they help KKR reach a respectable total? Stay tuned for live updates. KKR 102-6 after 16.1 overs.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: OUT!!! Brilliant catch from Rishabh Pant. Moment of brilliance from the Delhi Capitals skipper. Great low catch sees the back of Shreyas Iyer (42 off 37 balls). Kuldeep Yadav gets his third wicket and bossing the KKR batters. OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav gets his fourth wicket. Andre Russell departs. KKR 83-6 after 13.4 overs.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Spinners are being complemented well by the pacers at the moment. FOUR!!! Good shot from Shreyas Iyer. This is the second boundary of the over by Shreyas Iyer. 11 off the Axar Patel’s over. KKR 71-4 after 12 overs.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Kolkata: Kuldeep Yadav has made an impressive change in his bowling. He is bowling quicker through the air. Giving it a flight and decieving the batters in the process. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer are excellent players of spin, however, both these batters are trying nothing fancy in front of Axar or Kuldeep. KKR 57-4 after 10.1 overs.